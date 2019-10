Mariluan Deming and Theodore R. Deming to Brett Dalton. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jenna Marie McGlothlin and Sean Wesley McGlothlin to Tim S. Bock and Irene M. Bock. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 106. McDonald County, Mo.

Alexander Wayne Every to Barbara Leininger. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

William W. Hall and Charlotte A. Hall to Adamson Holding Company, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Catherine Spainhower and Gary Spainhower, deceased, to Robert Camp and Melynda Camp. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Eleni Longnecker to Dakota J. Longnecker. Durham Sub-division. Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Jared Proctor and Barbara Proctor to Nathaniel Ryan Shank and Kari Danette Shank. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobby Eastburn to Daniel Russell. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Goldzone Properties, LLC to River Hills Realty, LLC. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 52. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen S. Woods and Rick L. Woods to Travis Arnold and Jennifer Arnold. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Neighbors and Kimberly Neighbors to Franklin Miller and Nadine Miller. Pinecrest Development. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Cina Lou Paulson to Trinity Del McAllister. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donnie Ray Sumner and Christin Marie Sumner to Eddie Thomas Sumner. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Launie Coleen Dalton, David L. Dalton, Max R. Dalton and Jenita A. Dalton to Danette Gault and James Gault. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jack Harp and Jerry Harp to Gary Lyle Murphy and Deborah Jean Murphy. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

RDDTJD, LLC to Joshua Allan Beach and Lakota Sioux Beach. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Chad W. Crow and Rebecca D. Crow to Jonathan D. Haley and Sandra J. Haley. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas Emmick and Brandy Emmick to Leslie J. Slosar. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Sanders Sub-division. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Vickie Intessimone to Dichotomy Cattle Company, LLC. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

