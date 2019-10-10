The McDonald County High School softball team's goal of a Big 8 Conference championship took a big hit on Oct. 3 at Logan-Rogersville High School.

The Lady Wildcat freshman Halle Miles had the most to do with that setback.

Miles not only shut out McDonald County in Logan-Rogersville's 3-0 win, she no-hit the Lady Mustangs, striking out eight while allowing only two base runners -- both on a hit-by-pitch.

Madeline McCall took the loss for McDonald County, allowing three runs, two earned, on just two hits. The sophomore right-hander struck out 12 and walked two.

Logan-Rogersville scored the only run it would need in the third inning on a three-base error and fielder's choice. The Lady Wildcats added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on two hits and a walk.

McDonald County fell to 15-2 for the season, including an 8-1 mark in the Big 8 Conference.

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to host Webb City on Oct. 7 and Monett on Oct. 8 before closing out the regular season at the Carthage High School softball Tournament on Oct. 11-12 at Carthage High School.

Sports on 10/10/2019