RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the McDonald County High School volleyball team celebrate after scoring the match-winning point in their 25-23, 25-18 win over Monett on Oct. 1 at MCHS.

For the second time in a week, the McDonald County High School volleyball team recorded a win over Monett.

The second win was the Lady Mustangs' lone victory in the Mount Vernon High School Volleyball Tournament held Oct. 5 at Mount Vernon High School.

McDonald County dropped four matches during the tournament, in addition to beating Monett.

Camdenton claimed a 25-17, 25-14 decision in the opener for the Lady Mustangs. Reeds Spring then beat McDonald County, 25-14, 25-12, followed by a 25-20, 25-23 loss to Clever before the Lady Mustangs defeated Monett, 25-14, 25-17.

McDonald County closed out the tournament with a 25-21, 25-21 loss to Aurora.

Erin Cooper had 56 assists and five aces during the tournament to lead McDonald County. Katelyn Ferdig added 13 kills, while Kaycee Factor had 53 digs and Shye Hardin had 13 blocks.

Lamar

The Lamar Lady Tigers claimed a 25-23, 25-19 decision on Oct. 3 at MCHS. McDonald County led 16-10 in the first set before Lamar rallied with nine straight points on the way to the win.

Hardin had six kills, three blocks and nine assists to lead the Lady Mustangs. Cooper had 15 assists, and Factor had 20 digs.

The McDonald County freshman team added a 25-18, 25-20 win, while the junior varsity lost 25-20, 26-24.

Monett

McDonald County won its second match of the season with a 25-18, 25-23 decision over Monett on Oct. 1 at MCHS.

McDonald County jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set before Monett closed to 22-18 only to see the Lady Mustangs score three straight points for the win.

In the second set, Monett scored three straight points to take a 20-19 lead before McDonald County scored five consecutive points for a 24-20 lead. Monett closed to 24-23 before the Lady Mustangs scored the match-winner.

Hardin had eight kills and 10 blocks, while Cooper had 19 assists and Factor 22 digs, to lead McDonald County.

McDonald County added a 25-7, 25-21 win in the junior varsity match.

McDonald County was at East Newton on Oct. 8 and at Cassville on Oct. 10.

Sports on 10/10/2019