RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Lily Allman sinks a short put on the way to winning a share of the district championship by shooting an 82 on Oct. 7 at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.

There's not much room to improve from a third-place finish. But that's exactly what Lily Allman did at this year's Missouri Class 2 District 6 Girls Golf Championships held on Oct. 7 at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.

After taking third at districts last year, Allman earned a share of the 2019 district title after tying with Carl Junction's Jenna Teeter.

Playing in different groups about an hour apart, both golfers recorded nines of 38-44 for a total of 82, 11-over-par on the soggy Schifferdecker layout.

Allman got off to a good start on the front nine, making the turn at two over par.

But on the back nine, Allman struggled with the wet conditions on the bottom of the course. After making a double bogey on the 15th hole, the McDonald County junior three-putted the 16th for a bogey.

With bogeys on 17 and 18 Gave Allman a 44 on the back nine for an 18-hole total of 82 to tie Teeter for the district title.

"Coming in today I knew I had a chance to win," Allman said. "I just had to do my best and the results would take care of themselves. It feels good. The back nine was a little rough, but I kind of pushed through and just kept going."

Anna Mead was next for the Lady Mustangs with a 119, followed by Jolie Stipp with a 131 and Lundyn Trudeau with a 140.

Carthage had three players who shot in the 80s and cruised to the team title with a 364 total. Sedalia Smith Cotton was second with a 386, followed by Webb City with a 404, Raymore-Peculiar 418, Carl Junction 422, Willard 437, McDonald County 472 and Joplin 505.

"Lily played good -- better on the front nine than the back," said coach Darryl Harbaugh. "The course was wet and conditions were tough. You got no roll, so the golf course played as long as it is going to play. The back nine is a lower area of the golf course and it was a little difficult to play."

Allman will compete next week at sectionals at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek in Pleasant Hill. The top 12 at sectionals will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 21-22 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

Big 8 Conference

Allman took fourth and Stipp was ninth to lead the Lady Mustangs to a third-place finish at the Big 8 Conference Girls Golf Championships held Oct. 1 at Carthage Golf Course.

Allman earned first-team all-conference honors with a 78. Stipp was named to the second team by shooting a 98.

Mead added a 107, followed by Trudeau with a 113 and Fayth Ogden with a 116.

Springfield Catholic dominated the team championship, earning the Big 8 title with a 295 total. Logan-Rogersville was second with a 386, followed by McDonald County with a 398, Marshfield 448, Mount Vernon 462, Cassville 474 and Hollister 520.

Catholic's Kyleigh Pfitzner and Reagan Zibilski took first and second with a 69 and 70, respectively.

Sports on 10/10/2019