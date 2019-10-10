RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Hunter Keith of Anderson is pictured on Oct. 2 with his cow, Bridget. Keith has been in 4-H for three years.

Hunter Keith of Anderson has been in 4-H for three years. The seventh-grader has been involved in two activities: shooting sports and showing cattle.

He said of shooting sports, "It's fun. It's just time consuming when you're getting ready for show season. It costs money, so I have to save up for show season."

Keith became involved in 4-H because his older sister was involved. In the time he has been an active member, he has made quite a few friends, he said.

Regarding his main activity, showing cows, he said, "It's fun. You're not just doing it to win. You're doing it to have fun. If you get a good cow, you're going to win somewhere."

Keith shows Simmentals, which requires him to do some traveling, he said.

"Around here Simmentals are such a high-populated breed. You have to go to other shows like the state fair to get where there are fewer Simmentals," he explained.

He has shown nine to 10 cows. This season he went to McDonald County, Newton County, Nevada, Benton County, Barry County, Missouri State Fair and Tulsa State Fair.

"Luckily, Nevada and Benton County are early in the season and widespread apart," he said.

He said at some shows he will show five or six cows, but most of the time only a couple.

"They are gentle, fun to be around. They're spoiled rotten," he said of the cows.

The cows include Bridget, Payback, Blackie, Lydia, Stella, Mr. Leap and Sky.

Asked what his favorite thing is about showing cattle, he said, "Just being around livestock and to take care of something that most people wouldn't want to. And it's fun."

His future plans include getting a bigger herd of livestock that he could sell cheaply to fellow students who do not have their own to show. Alternatively, if the students could not buy the livestock, they could work it off or lease it for the season, he said.

Keith said of 4-H, "You get to meet new people that you've never seen before. Most of the time they're pretty nice. You meet quite a few new friends."

