The Goodman City Council has hired Gary Huff to serve the community as a Goodman police officer.

The city council unanimously voted on Oct. 1 to offer Huff the job, said Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond.

Huff is a former road deputy, detective and transport officer for the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, according to information on social media.

Huff worked for the MCSO since 1990. He will now serve Goodman as assistant police chief, said Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake.

Drake is glad to have someone joining the ranks in the department.

"I am blessed to have him on the team," he said. Huff will begin his new post on Oct. 21, Drake said.

City officials said they received several applications for the position. The department has had an open position for several months and Drake has been the only officer in the department.

General News on 10/10/2019