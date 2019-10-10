Gunner Cooper took sixth place to lead the McDonald County junior high cross country team to the team title at the East Newton Junior High Cross Country Invitational held Oct. 5 at East Newton High School.

Cooper finished the 2400 meter course in a time of 9:20.4. Christian Howerton was 12th for the Mustangs in a time of 9:42.5. Lane Pratt was 13th in 9:45.3.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Corbin Holly, 17th, 9:57.7; Carson Brock, 18th, 9:58.9; Holton Keith, 24th, 10:08.7; Dylan Ferdig, 28th, 10:17.3; Kevin Paxtor, 31st, 10:20.5; Noah Howerton, 32nd, 10:23.5; Tyler Rothrock, 35th, 10:26.1; Caleb Garvin, 39th, 10:36.8; Kylian Gottfried, 43rd, 10:47.8; Ayden Ball, 65th, 11:46.2; Michael Owens, 71st, 12:01.1; and Darin Wofford, 92nd, 13:50.0.

Cameron Bailey of Lamar won the boys' individual title in a time of 8:46.8.

McDonald County had a team total of 51 points to edge Neosho in second with 59. Lamar was third with 80 points, followed by School of the Ozarks with 144, East Newton 153, Aurora 164, Spokane 165, Reeds Spring 180 and Crane 191.

Girls

McDonald County settled for second in the girls' team race.

McDonald County was led by Haley Allen in eighth place in a time of 11:06.3 and Madison Burton in 12th in 11:22.8.

Jaslyn Billups-Wright was next for the Lady Mustangs in 30th in 12:39.9, followed by Eva Habert, 12:53.6; Chloe Burk, 37th, 13:21.2; and, Paige Owens, 42nd, 13:34.6.

Chloe Wood led Neosho to the team title by winning the girls' race in a time of 9:48.8.

Neosho won with 29 points, followed by McDonald County 54, Lamar 64 and Wheaton 70.

Lamar

The McDonald County boys took fourth place at the Lamar Junior High Cross Country Invitational held Oct. 1 at Lamar High School.

Cooper took 19th place in 9:20.1 and Keith was 21st in 9:21.8 to lead McDonald County.

Pratt was third for the Mustangs, taking 26th in 9:28.2, followed by Noah Howerton, 29th, 9:41.4; Christian Howerton, 9:44.3; Holly, 41st, 10:02.0; Brock, 42nd, 10:02.2; Ferdig, 44th, 10:05.2; Garvin, 58th, 10:26.7; Rothrock, 60th, 10:29.3; Gottfried, 72nd, 10:45.5; Paxtor, 77th, 10:49.0; Ball, 131st, 12:05.7; Wofford, 157th, 13:10.8; and, Caleb Cline, 175th, 17:42.1.

Eismael Hernandez led Pittsburg, Kan., to the team title with a win and the boys' individual race in a time of 8:07.4.

Pittsburg had 50 points, followed by Joplin with 87, Carthage 106, McDonald County 117, College Heights Christian 137, Lamar 146, Carl Junction 231, Nevada 233, Monett 239, El Dorado 243, East Newton 245, Cassville 279, Reeds Spring 369 and Marion C. Early 410.

Girls

Allen led the Lady Mustangs with a 27th-place finish in a time of 11:04.5.

Burton was next in 44th in 11:50.7, followed by Billups-Wright, 83rd, 13:14.6; Habert, 85th, 13:18.2; Burk, 92nd, 13:44.5; and Owens, 115th, 16:06.3.

Maggie Boyd of Carthage won the girls' race in 9:39.0.

Joplin won the team title with 30 points, followed by Carl Junction 67, Pittsburg 121, College Heights Christian 149, El Dorado Springs 155, Monett 168, Carthage 176, Cassville 190, McDonald County 200 and Lamar 205.

