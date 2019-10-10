Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Christopher Boyd Hutcheson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Audra Ladonna Robinson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Patrick Lee Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tamatha Lynn Murdock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Henry L. Harris vs. Ava A. Moses. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Charles Brian Barker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Eban Jacob Cormier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

William H. Cunningham. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Luke C. C. Dudley. Failed to equip motor vehicle/trailer with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $196.

Michael Keith Dye. Stopped or parked vehicle in prohibited area established by highway commission. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Larry Daniel Forcum. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Zeb Ricky Holland Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Gayla Renee Murray. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Danny Orozco. Failed to equip motor vehicle/trailer with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $146.

Shaina Marie Wind Sailer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Chelsea M. Whitaker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joshua D. Wilcox. Failed to equip motor vehicle/trailer with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Kennedy Morgan Windholz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeremy S. Sherman. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Zandra Y. Pacheco et al. Unlawful detainer.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Kenneth Allen. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Bill R. Boling et al. Unlawful detainer.

Betty L. Qualls et al vs. Randy P. Barton. Landlord complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Eliberto Ramirez. Suit on account.

Margaret J. Kramer vs. Angela Lando. Small claims over $100.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Venancio Mata. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Amanda M. Maxwell. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Lisa S. McDonald. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Sergio A. Penea-Torres. Fish without permit for non-resident.

David H. Garcia. Fish without permit.

Jacinto R. Catacho. Fish without permit.

Hufrano Hernandez-Marroquin. Fish without permit.

Lucas R. Rodelbi. Fish without permit.

Jose A. Lopez Caceres. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Ramos E. Maynor Adolfo. Fish without permit.

Warren B. McKinstry. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Matthew L. Jones. Fish without permit.

Josmit Miranda-Diaz. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Ellorina L. Fitial. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Dillion L. Langley. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Leslie E. Baker. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Douglas J. Bourgeois. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Shugart. Peace disturbance.

Lee D. Rogers. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Shawn L. Gaghins. Driving while revoked/suspended.

George B. Nunez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Melissa A. Lez. Allowing person under 7-years-old on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Keaton L. Wheeler. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Nina Michelle Carnagey. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Patrick Lee Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Frances Ann Roberts. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nagarjuna Mandedi. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karen Elaine Gros. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Skyler Austin Willer. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Randy P. Barton. Domestic assault -- serious physical injury.

The following cases were heard:

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Chelsea Chandler et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Tonya K. Cypret. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lori Hornor et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Maria D. Mata. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kelsi M. Russell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Michelle D. Allman. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cristy Shannon Barnett-Yeoman. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Tyler M. Bolt. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason M. Branham. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $64.50.

Trinity F. Cupp. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Brenda L. Drake. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Doreena L. Ehmes. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $434.

Marco A. Garcia-Perez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Kenny D. Gill. Animal abuse. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amos R. Hale. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kali Hodson. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Charles Thomas Holman. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Shanae A. Jenkins. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Derick R. Lankford. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amanda M. Maxwell. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Michael McCartney. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ashlie M. Means. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Yohana M. Rivas. Allowing person under 7-years-old on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

James E. Slaten. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $129.

Jessie R. Smith. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Shawn Marie Smutzler. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Michael Wayne Strickland. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Wyatt A. Swank. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ruth Caroline Taylor. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Christopher M. Wicklund. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Skyler Austin Willer. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dalton Shane Woods. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Guilty plea. Fine of $122.50.

Felonies:

Jeffrey S. Middleton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and forgery. Guilty plea. Six years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

General News on 10/10/2019