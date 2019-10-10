This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 26

Ronny Bill, 39, Noel, burglary and forgery

Sept. 27

Perry Dale Abercrombie, 63, Anderson, passing bad check

Trevor Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Daniel Burkers, 40, Springdale, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Jeremy Hall, 45, Rocky Comfort, assault

Michael David Jackson, 53, Bella Vista, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Loren Ohry, 43, Goodman, operate motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Sept. 28

Michelle D. Allman, 40, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult

Sept. 29

Swanson Akuo, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeded posted speed limit and DWI -- alcohol

Billy Joe Briley, 53, Goodman, domestic assault

Carlos B. Lopez, 35, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended

Kernes Ykelap, 26, Noel, failed to obey lawful order and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Sept. 30

Christopher Adrian England, 24, Springfield, domestic assault

Dikiri Ezra, 33, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

John Joseph Gibbs, 48, Springfield, domestic assault

Candice Johnson, 30, Noel, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

James Michael Markofski, 43, Kansas City, Mo., domestic assault

Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage and trespassing

Corry Laterrance Robinson, 39, Springfield, parole violation, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building -- causing death or injury

Shane Michael Silvey, 34, Springfield, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Deonandre Marcus Solis, 18, no address given, theft/stealing

Jeremy Allen Stocker, 39, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing

Kiah Nicole Whyite, 18, no age given, theft/stealing

Oct. 1

Chester Leroy Byrd, 65, Carbondale, Kan., DWI -- alcohol

Benjamin Chase Ivey, 24, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon

Kanover Joel Jr., 25, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Lindsey Ann Russell, 37, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

Joshua Dante Matheny, 30, Haskell, Okla., rape or attempted rape

Paul Williamson, 50, Pineville, domestic assault

Oct. 2

Jose Moreno-Hinojosa, 24, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Justin Royal Summitt, 37, Neosho, distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance

Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, identity theft or attempt, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Oct. 3

Keaton Lee Hively, 22, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Megan Elizabeth Kaminski, 39, Anderson, parole violation

Skyler L. Turnbull, 21, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle

Oct. 4

Timothy P. Bentz Jr., 38, Pineville, nonsupport

Jeffery Boer, 46, Goodman, theft/stealing of leased or rented property

Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check

Albert L. Mitchell, 49, no address given, assault and trespassing

Marty Joe Reed, 51, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Barry Taylor, 54, Austin, Tex., domestic assault

Steven Scott Vance, 28, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Oct. 5

Bayron Bejarano-Elvir, 18, Southwest City, receiving stolen property

Allen Donica, 17, Anderson, property damage and burglary

Angoluk Niffang, 41, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWI -- alcohol, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicle

