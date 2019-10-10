This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 26
Ronny Bill, 39, Noel, burglary and forgery
Sept. 27
Perry Dale Abercrombie, 63, Anderson, passing bad check
Trevor Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Daniel Burkers, 40, Springdale, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Jeremy Hall, 45, Rocky Comfort, assault
Michael David Jackson, 53, Bella Vista, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Loren Ohry, 43, Goodman, operate motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Sept. 28
Michelle D. Allman, 40, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult
Sept. 29
Swanson Akuo, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeded posted speed limit and DWI -- alcohol
Billy Joe Briley, 53, Goodman, domestic assault
Carlos B. Lopez, 35, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended
Kernes Ykelap, 26, Noel, failed to obey lawful order and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Sept. 30
Christopher Adrian England, 24, Springfield, domestic assault
Dikiri Ezra, 33, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
John Joseph Gibbs, 48, Springfield, domestic assault
Candice Johnson, 30, Noel, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
James Michael Markofski, 43, Kansas City, Mo., domestic assault
Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage and trespassing
Corry Laterrance Robinson, 39, Springfield, parole violation, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building -- causing death or injury
Shane Michael Silvey, 34, Springfield, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Deonandre Marcus Solis, 18, no address given, theft/stealing
Jeremy Allen Stocker, 39, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing
Kiah Nicole Whyite, 18, no age given, theft/stealing
Oct. 1
Chester Leroy Byrd, 65, Carbondale, Kan., DWI -- alcohol
Benjamin Chase Ivey, 24, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon
Kanover Joel Jr., 25, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Lindsey Ann Russell, 37, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
Joshua Dante Matheny, 30, Haskell, Okla., rape or attempted rape
Paul Williamson, 50, Pineville, domestic assault
Oct. 2
Jose Moreno-Hinojosa, 24, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Justin Royal Summitt, 37, Neosho, distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance
Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, identity theft or attempt, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Oct. 3
Keaton Lee Hively, 22, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Megan Elizabeth Kaminski, 39, Anderson, parole violation
Skyler L. Turnbull, 21, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle
Oct. 4
Timothy P. Bentz Jr., 38, Pineville, nonsupport
Jeffery Boer, 46, Goodman, theft/stealing of leased or rented property
Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check
Albert L. Mitchell, 49, no address given, assault and trespassing
Marty Joe Reed, 51, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Barry Taylor, 54, Austin, Tex., domestic assault
Steven Scott Vance, 28, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Oct. 5
Bayron Bejarano-Elvir, 18, Southwest City, receiving stolen property
Allen Donica, 17, Anderson, property damage and burglary
Angoluk Niffang, 41, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWI -- alcohol, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicleGeneral News on 10/10/2019
