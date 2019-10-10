The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed sidewalks at the historic courthouse museum.

Lynn Tatum of the McDonald County Historical Society spoke to the board about proposed sidewalks and brought a diagram. She explained that, for sidewalks around the museum to match the ones in downtown, they would need to be in the streets. She proposed a sidewalk on Fifth Street, Main Street and Fourth Street.

She noted the city got a grant for sidewalks in 2007 and, for whatever reason, the ones at the courthouse museum did not get updated.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city could not update the sidewalks at the courthouse museum because the city does not own the property; the historical society does. He suggested the historical society write a grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Tatum said the historical society has not explored a grant yet.

Also discussed was the fact that the proposed sidewalks would eliminate some parking spaces from downtown. Karen Dobbs of the historical society said the historical society board did not feel the loss of parking would affect the museum.

Alderman Scott Dennis said he was "not crazy about losing parking."

Alderman Becky Davis agreed and said she would like to see some measurements before giving up part of the streets.

Sweeten said the city would take some measurements and have the historical society come back again.

Also on Tuesday, Marshal Chris Owens told the board that the marshal's office had a car damaged in a pursuit and it would cost about $400 to repair. He reported the pursuit began in Pineville and ended in Neosho, where the suspect was arrested and found to have felony warrants.

General News on 10/10/2019