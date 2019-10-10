Photo submitted/Xyta Lucas Many people gathered to celebrate the heritage of Jane during the recent Jane Days. The free, family-friendly event featured a variety of activities, including a parade. The event was popular years ago but faded away over the years. Organizers with the Jane Preservation Society revived the special event three years ago. Proceeds from the chicken dinners sold at the event benefit the society.

Sally Carroll

McDonald County Press

scarroll@nwadg.com

General News on 10/10/2019