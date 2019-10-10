Sign in
A Glimpse Of Jane Days by Sally Carroll | October 10, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted/Xyta Lucas Many people gathered to celebrate the heritage of Jane during the recent Jane Days. The free, family-friendly event featured a variety of activities, including a parade. The event was popular years ago but faded away over the years. Organizers with the Jane Preservation Society revived the special event three years ago. Proceeds from the chicken dinners sold at the event benefit the society.

General News on 10/10/2019

Print Headline: A Glimpse Of Jane Days

