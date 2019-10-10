Some Noel second graders will soon have the chance to get up close and personal with a cow and some goats.

The children, enrolled in a new program, will have the opportunity to milk a cow and get a firsthand look at some other animals.

Through the relatively new initiative -- 4-H curriculum in McDonald County schools -- teachers and students work together to expand educational horizons.

4-H is a welcoming organization for young people of all beliefs and backgrounds. Through the development program, youth are empowered to create positive change in their communities and hone their skills for leadership roles.

Delivered by the Cooperative Extension, young people "learn by doing" in 4-H and have the opportunity to create, design, practice, lead, lend a voice, advocate and more as they develop their abilities and self-confidence.

With the new initiative in McDonald County, more children will have the opportunity to engage in 4-H activities. This time, it will be in the classroom.

The initiative was first launched in the McDonald County school system last year in Anderson. This year, the program is being introduced at the Noel Primary School, said Eli Jones, McDonald County 4-H youth program associate.

In the next month or so, children at Noel Primary will have the opportunity to learn more about animals. The exposure to cattle and goats brings a hands-on approach to those lessons, he said.

The curriculum is written and designed by 4-H officials on state and national levels, Jones said. Teachers incorporate the 4-H curriculum as part of the classroom activities once a month.

McDonald County School administration and personnel have been very supportive of the effort, Jones said.

Next year, another school will be added to the list, though that school has not yet been selected.

Teachers and students have enjoyed the hands-on curriculum that enables teachers to drive home points made in the classroom. Students are then able to apply the lesson through activities.

For example, Anderson students were able to plant a garden in the courtyard when learning about science, Jones said.

The ultimate goal is to incorporate the 4-H curriculum into every school in McDonald County, Jones said.

Efforts to grow and expand 4-H in the county continue in other ways. Last year, a new 4-H group was founded in Jane. Officials also are planning to launch an afterschool 4-H program in Southwest City next year, Jones said.

General News on 10/10/2019