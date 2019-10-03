More than half a dozen city clerk hopefuls were dismissed following a closed session regarding personnel during Southwest City's regular council meeting last week.

Alderman Amber Killion explained that, due to a technicality at the previous meeting, City Clerk Missy Zinn's two-week notice was not voted on by the council and therefore, was neither accepted nor denied. Zinn chose to rescind her resignation and stay with the city.

The council told applicants their resumes will be kept on file in the event that a position opens up.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, secured one electrical hazard and one motor vehicle accident, and extinguished one structure fire.

Clark noted the 1976 Le France engine is still in need of radiator repair. Depending on the issue, he estimates the cost to be between $2,000 and $5,000. He said there was $15,000 budgeted for repairs and maintenance and he has only spent $1,500. Alderman Joe Carpenter asked how the overall budget is and City Clerk Missy Zinn provided financial statements.

"It's in his budget," Alderman Amber Killion said.

The council voted to repair the fire engine.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been busy mowing and cleaning brush throughout town. Alderman Carpenter asked about the current water loss and Clark said it is approximately 74% according to the computer-generated report.

Carpenter proposed that, when water meters are read, Clark manually input the bills into the financial software. He also asked for copies of the electric bill for the city's two wells over the last five years in order to see if the electric usage has increased in proportion to the water loss.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has taken three reports, assisted six agencies, made one arrest, resolved five lockouts and responded to 24 calls for service.

He said the UTV and generator recently acquired from U.S. Department of Defense grants are set to arrive in the next week. The generator will be placed behind city hall and the police department to fund both buildings during emergencies. Alderman Killion asked for a quote on the installation of a concrete pad to house the generator.

City Clerk Zinn inquired about the city participating in the second annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest at no cost. Alderman Killion said she noticed a lot of interest in the decorations and designs last year.

"There were people stopping and taking photos with their family," she said. "It would be good to be involved in the community."

The council voted to enter the contest.

Zinn provided the council with a draft of her written response to the attorney general in regard to a Sunshine Law complaint concerning receipt of city documents.

The council then discussed securing five copies of the city codebook. Council members are to receive a copy when they are sworn in and return it upon leaving the council, but only two copies are accounted for. Zinn said she spoke to previous aldermen but has not been able to track down any codebooks. She spoke with Four State Printing and received an estimate of $300 per book. Patty Burrow suggested Zinn print the copies at the city hall, as possible.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled a special budget meeting on Dec. 17;

• Approved the purchase of copy paper for city hall at a cost of $70;

• Received a check from Pineville in the amount of $170.87 for court fines collected and an insurance check in the amount of $1,157.69 from a claim on a patrol vehicle;

• Paid bills in the amount of $10,690.32.

General News on 10/03/2019