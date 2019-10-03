It was a beautiful fall Sunday morning to gather in God's house and worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for several as Doug Cory opened the service with prayer.

Linda Abercrombie read Psalm 139:9-12 and shared the devotional, "Depression." Depression is caused by many things and is a disease. Just remember that God has not left and will not fail His children.

Tyrel Lett asked for God to bless the offering, and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing "At Calvary" and "Living for Jesus." Karen also sang a special, "Reach Out to Jesus."

Filling in at the pulpit for Brother Mark was Rex Jordan, who shared God's message from 1 Thessalonians 5:11-13. "Therefore comfort each other and edify one another, just as you also are doing. And we urge you, brethren, to recognize those who labor among you, and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, and to esteem them very highly in love for their work's sake. Be at peace among yourselves."

The scripture stresses encouragement for one another as we are to lift each other up. Rex told us that "The Father does not want us to live in isolation like Grizzly Adams. He wants us to have an abundant Christian life. In Acts 23:11, Jesus tells Paul that He is with him. During the waves of the storm, God is with us. He will calm the storm. Who better to have in the boat with us than God?"

Rex told the congregation that everyone is uplifting for one another. Don't take it for granted. It needs to start at home and then go out in the world that has pushed God away and encourage one another as Christians." Proverbs 12:25 says, "Anxiety in the heart of man causes depression, but a good word makes it glad." Proverbs 16:24 says, "Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the bones." Rex said that these are words of encouragement for people to encourage others.

"Jesus had all of God's power, but He chose to live a regular life. Our Christian walk is to spread encouragement and to lift each other up to glorify God, not ourselves. Everyone needs encouragement to walk in the faith and lift one another up. Everyone should go out and spread the faith throughout the land. Encouragement is universal. A simple smile is a language that is understood everywhere. Discouragement is contagious, but so is encouragement.

Discouragement can be caused by fatigue or having a rough day. Christians need to stop and be attentive even when fatigued or tired. To be encouraging, don't give up and don't try to do it without God. Everyone makes mistakes, but as Christians, people must be good listeners. We must encourage each other and lift each other up for the glory of God. To be encouraging to others, be an attentive listener. Be an encouraging listener. Send a text, a letter, a phone call, share scripture or say, "I love you." Others should feel uplifted by attentiveness." Rex challenged the congregation to "put on a smile and see if you get one back."

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

