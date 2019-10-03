A meeting to discuss Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake's future has been postponed until November.

Goodman city council members previously confirmed that a special closed meeting was set for Sept. 26 to discuss Drake's career in Goodman.

Drake said his attorney contacted him on that afternoon, telling him the meeting had been postponed until Nov. 4.

Mayor Greg Richmond confirmed the meeting will take place in November. He said the Sept. 26 meeting was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

In a related action, Richmond said the council has decided not to hire John Epperson "at this time."

Epperson currently works part-time for the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and is already patrolling Goodman. "I know you need help," he told the council in September, stating that he could patrol on the weekends and night. He's state-certified in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, is a hostage negotiator and has been a member of the SWAT team since 2012.

Drake is the only officer currently working in the department.

