October is a beautiful lady. She invites us to visit awhile, to learn from her the secrets of the good life.

"O suns and skies and clouds of June; and flowers of June together.

Ye cannot rival for one hour October's bright blue weather."

... Helen Hunt Jackson

October reminds us that there is bounteous beauty in the world if only we would take the time to see it. October's bright blue skies provide the perfect background for the rapidly changing colors. The orange and gold speak to us of the richness of God-given light that brightens every day, that points us in the right way, and that frightens the darkness away. The myriad shades of green sparkle with life, God-given life in all its shades and shapes. The red reminds us of the sacrifice Jesus made for us all on the cross. The brown colors represent the death and decay that surrounds us and haunts our every step. The purple shouts to us: "Death is not the end. God has spoken the final word, resurrection!" Look for the beauty in the world, and in the people we meet daily. Take time with October to celebrate the beauty and wonder of life!

"There is something in October that sets the gypsy blood astir."

... Bliss Carman

October calls us to follow her on an adventurous treasure hunt. It's risky business! Yet, there is something about searching for treasure that stirs our emotions. There are treasures deep within us that lie undiscovered. Each of us has hopes and dreams that we've never shared or revealed. We all have some talent or ability that we've hidden away or left undeveloped. Also, there are treasures of friendship and love all around us that lie hidden from view. Every person wants, needs, to be loved. Every person wants, needs, a close friend. Why is it, then, that there are so many people who are friendless and unloved? What treasures might we discover if only we were willing to risk reaching out to these people, offering them our friendship and love? October challenges us to be more adventurous, to take more risks, and, in the process, to become more enthusiastic about living!

"Listen! the wind is rising, and the air is filled with leaves.

We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves."

... Humbert Wolfe

October is a beautiful and courageous lady! She is not afraid of the end of life. October knows that this time will soon come to an end. She is prepared for whatever might happen. The year, and life, is winding down.

October faces these times with peace and calm. Days are windy and blustery. Storm clouds rush across the sky. Nation wars against nation, brother against brother. We are caught up in the whirlwind of terrorism and strife. The air is filled with falling leaves. People we know are dying. The world as we know it is falling apart.

October, however, has learned a great truth! She has faith that in the midst of rising winds and blowing leaves, God is still present, God still cares, and God is still in control! That's why October can face the future with peace and calm. And so can we!

October is a beautiful lady. Now is the time to get to know her better, and to learn from her the life-lessons she can teach us!

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 10/03/2019