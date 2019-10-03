OATS Transit
Schedule for McDonald County
Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride in McDonald County, call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287 or to schedule a ride on the below routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.
- Noel: Mondays, first and fifth Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays
- Noel and Jane: Third and Fourth Tuesday
- To Rogers, Ark.: First Wednesday
- To Gravette, Ark.: Third Thursday afternoon
- To Neosho: Second Tuesday
*Fares may apply
General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.
• • •
OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.Community on 10/03/2019
