RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County Kaycee Factor dives to make a save during the Lady Mustangs' loss to Spokane on Sept. 30 at MCHS.

Spokane handed the McDonald County High School volleyball team a 25-10, 25-20 loss on Sept. 30 at MCHS.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Adyson Sanny with three kills, Erin Cooper with nine assists and Kaycee Factor with 30 digs.

McDonald County hosted Monett on Oct. 1 before taking on Lamar on Oct. 3 at MCHS.

College Heights

College Heights Christian School in Joplin claimed a 25-20, 25-23 win over McDonald County on Sept. 26 in Joplin.

McDonald County was led by Adyson Sanny with three kills, Cooper with five assists, Factor with 19 digs, Sydnie Sanny with nine blocks and Katelyn Ferdig with eight service points.

Carl Junction Tournament

Joplin defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-9, 25-8 in bracket play to eliminate McDonald County at the Carl Junction High School Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 28 at Carl Junction High School.

Ferdig had four kills and five digs and Cooper had nine assists to lead McDonald County.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 25-15, 25-16 loss to Pittsburg, Kan. in pool play.

Adyson Sanny had three kills, Cooper had nine assists, Factor had six digs, Shye Hardin had two blocks and Ferdig had five service points to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Grain Valley defeated McDonald County 25-11, 25-21 in the Lady Mustangs' second pool match.

McDonald County was led by Rylee Bradley with two kills, Cooper with four assists and four service points, Factor with 16 digs and Hardin with one block

In McDonald County's final pool match, Webb City claimed a 25-14, 25-15 decision.

Adyson Sanny had three kills, Cooper had four assists, Factor had seven digs and four service points and Hardin, Mollie Milleson and Sydnie Sanny had one block to lead McDonald County.

Sports on 10/03/2019