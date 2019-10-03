Photo Submitted Lyle Sparkman (foreground) of Springdale, Ark. is a seventh-generation Ozarker. All of his great-great-grandparents lived in Southwest City, Mo. He is president emeritus of the Missouri Archaeological Society (founded in January 1935) which he joined at the age of 11. He is currently a trustee and member of the Missouri Archaeological Society. He is an educator with 37 years of experience. He is also a winner of the Missouri Archaeological Society's Rolland Pangborn Distinguished Service Award in 2018.

The McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group meeting will be held beginning with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and with the meeting to follow, on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the New Mac Community Room, located on old Highway 71, north of the High School in Anderson. This meeting is held every month on the second Thursday of the month.

Ooooh, Spooky Potluck!

This month is Halloween, so bring your spookiest, scariest dish OR bring anything you like including main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment --

Leeann Sours and Brandon Wooden -- fiddle and guitar tunes from two of our favorite folks!

Speaker --

Lyle Sparkman, archaeologist and Native American expert. Did you know that the Ozarks, McDonald County in particular, has been occupied for thousands of years? Sparkman's talk will survey human occupation here from the last Ice Age through 1825. Attendees are welcome to bring Native American artifacts in for identification and to share with B2B folks. Don't miss this!

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet to support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

Community on 10/03/2019