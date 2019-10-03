RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Library received a grant for $8,000 for WiFi printing on Sept. 25. Pictured are library board member Candyce Duggan (left), technology and resource sharing consultant for the state library Jennifer Thompson, library board member Ann Crowder-Sanders, state librarian Robin Westphal, McDonald County library director Amy Wallain and State Rep. Dirk Deaton.

Missouri state librarian Robin Westphal traveled to the McDonald County Library in Pineville to present a check for $8,000 for WiFi printing.

Westphal said this is "cutting edge" for a small library system.

Library director Amy Wallain had to fill out an assessment called the EDGE assessment and write a grant to receive the funds.

Wallain said the state library started informing Missouri library directors about the EDGE assessment, which had certain technology benchmarks that it questioned to see how libraries measured up to standardized technology benchmarks.

"One of the areas we were lacking in was WiFi printing at all our locations," Wallain said. "So we applied for the grant and we were awarded. It was a bonus that the state librarian traveled to this part of the state to present it, and I think it's great that they had feet on the ground to see what we're doing at the library. We're just honored that we were selected and also selected for a presentation to get to meet the state librarian."

She noted, "Pineville and Southwest City will be updating [their] copy machines to a wireless version that will offer WiFi printing. Ours here at Pineville is 10 years old, and Southwest City's is eight years old, so in the technology world that's really old. So we're excited to update."

Westphal said, "In doing the EDGE assessment, the McDonald County Library was able to determine that its branches needed wireless printing to meet the needs of the community. For a small rural library to incorporate wireless printing is thinking outside of the box and cutting edge."

