Former Lanagan city clerk, Monica Blue, pled guilty to stealing $63,000 from the city on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Mayor Stan Haywood said Blue was employed by the city for approximately seven years and the funds were primarily taken from the water account.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed on Jan. 7, upon receiving a written complaint and statement of embezzlement allegations from the city of Lanagan, Blue admitted to Mayor Haywood and council members Tim Wilhite, Teresa Ezell, Teresa Neal and Susan Mitchell that she had stolen money from an account she had been tasked to manage.

Theft of this amount is considered a Class C felony. Blue was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections with a suspended execution of five years of supervised probation and restitution. Beginning on Oct. 15, she will be required to pay back $500 per month for three years, then $1,000 per month for two additional years.

