RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Roddy Lett is pictured at Shadow Lake on Sept. 23, 2019. He is purchasing the business with plans to make it into an event center.

Roddy Lett of Noel is buying Shadow Lake with plans to make a few changes.

The owner of Wayside Campground and Elk River Floats is purchasing the club from current owner Rod Thurston.

"Right now, it's a seasonal thing and we want to change that," Lett said.

He wants to offer reunions, events, team building activities, river activities, weddings and more.

"We're going to dress it up a little and give it a facelift," he said.

He said he hopes to have Latino bands on Sunday nights, quinceaneras, folk music, etc.

"We want to turn it into a real popular event center in the offseason. It won't be just a dance club," he said. Shadow Lake will not be open this winter but will be open in the offseason in the future.

Lett is also looking forward to adding some type of restaurant, he said.

He noted Shadow Lake was once very busy every weekend, with cars filling up Main Street all the way to the post office. He said he had an opportunity to buy it in 1998 or 1999, but he and his wife had a toddler and a baby on the way, so they decided to wait.

The deal will close the first week of November.

General News on 10/03/2019