State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) has announced that the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace the guardrails along Highway 59 from Noel to Anderson.

"Over the past year, I have had numerous constituents reach out to me concerning the condition, appearance and structural integrity of the current guardrails along this stretch of highway," said Deaton. He added, "In sharing these concerns with MoDOT, I am appreciative that they have taken notice of this situation and committed to replacing the existing guardrails.

Prior to Interstate 49 or U.S. 71 the most direct route to travel North or South was Highway 59. The white post and cable guardrail that currently lines the highway dates back to this previous era. This style was once seen along highways throughout the area but, over time, has been replaced with a modern, updated style barrier.

Deaton said the replacement of the old guardrails should improve the appearance along the highway compared to the dilapidated condition of the existing guardrail. He noted that the upgrade should also provide improved safety for that section of highway.

"Anyone who has driven this portion of Highway 59 knows it can be narrow and curvy. Having a properly maintained, high-quality guardrail is very important for this part of the highway," said Deaton.

The work to replace the guardrail should take place next year and be completed by July 2020.

General News on 10/03/2019