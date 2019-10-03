Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jenifer L. Anderson vs. Delbert Anderson. Dissolution.

Henry L. Harris vs. Ava A. Moses. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Bryan Adam Davis. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Adan Montes Cabrera. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kerrie L. Lorenz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brian Lee Tidwell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lucy Nevaeh Lynn Roland. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Kennedy McKale Edwards vs. Ashton Micah Edwards. Judgment of dissolution.

William E. Mason vs. Connie J. Mason. Judgment of dissolution.

Chad J. Jones vs. Reagan A. Jones. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sena Marie Box. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Richard Bernall Calkins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $145.50.

Casey A. Camp. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Garrett W. Jones. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another. Guilty plea. Fine of $45.50.

Allen Lynn McCullar. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $35.50.

Amanda M. Olson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $145.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Darlin Saimon et al. Unlawful detainer.

Synchrony Bank vs. Mark Fudge. Contract/account (bulk).

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Scott Bice. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ryan A. Price. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Tina D. Riley. Contract -- other.

Discover Bank vs. Peggy J. Hembree. Breach of contract.

Cascade Capital, LLC vs. Hassan Abdi et al. Breach of contract.

Grant Hendrix et al vs. Steven R. Long et al. Quiet title.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Maria D. Mata. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Alicia E. Martinez. Breach of contract.

Carrie Searcy vs. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. Personal injury -- vehicular.

State of Missouri:

Taylor Louis. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Phillip P. Thompson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Daniel C. Johansen. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Alejandro Salvador--Caballero. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Cleto Sanchez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Brittany R. Thompson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Heather A. Paton. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Allison C. Vassos. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Sara B. Bourgeois. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Juan C. Carranza. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Servando A. Garcia. Assault.

Kristi K. Davis. Peace disturbance.

Samuel Dustin Bright. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Lucy Nevaeh Lynn Roland. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Eric D. Pedigo. Burglary.

Jeremy A. James. Domestic assault.

Joseph M. Owens. Domestic assault.

Richard W. Leach. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Travis R. Buchele. Theft/stealing.

Rosie D. Lopez. Theft/stealing.

Jenny L. Lotton. Assault -- special victim.

Timothy Wayne Larimore. DWI -- alcohol.

Sylvia S. Moss. Burglary.

Andrew Buckner. Assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Burglary, property damage -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal and theft/stealing.

Sarah E. Carman. Theft/stealing -- controlled substance/meth manufacturing material.

Erica Tygart. Passing bad check.

Cassie D. Cash. DWI -- alcohol.

Joshua E. Newburn. Forgery.

Jared Anthony Lamontia. Statutory sodomy.

The following cases were heard:

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Chris Banks. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cach, LLC vs. Carl J. Blevins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Arnold J. Labreck et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jorden A. Onorato. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Thomas Schlessman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Roy Tylor Baker. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Starr Beauchamp. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Samuel Dustin Bright. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felicia Marie Brown. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Roy Leon Bumstead Jr. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $114.50.

Stephanie Jean Demieville. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Martin Tax Eko. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Niger O. Godinez-Cash. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Nathan Hadley. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Garrett W. Jones. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $71.

Lauren Rae Maddox. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Dennis L. Martin. Operated motor carrier vehicle with unsafe/improper frame/suspension/axle/wheel/rim and/or steering system. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Allen L. McCullar. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $35.50.

Warren B. McKinstry. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Francis E. Medina Almazan. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $114.50.

Pamela S. Mellen. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Brandy L. Meredith. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Carter M. Prewitt. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Lucas R. Rodelbi. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Cynthia Leah Skaggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jacob Stracener. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Paulino Suldan. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Allison C. Vassos. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Leon Wilson. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Felonies:

Monica J. Blue. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jared J. Cannon. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Matthew A. Middleton. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

