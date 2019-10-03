This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 16
Samuel Pop, 34, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Sept. 17
Allegra Hope Brewer, 36, Noel, probation violation
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, burglary
Donna Jean Waldrip, 31, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Chelsea Whitaker, 29, Noel, passing bad check
Sept. 18
Mikel Don Britton, 20, Southwest City, probation violation, tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Jerry Dean Gibson, 57, Neosho, passing bad check
Troy Lee Stancell, 33, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and shoplifting
Sept. 19
Lee Ann Mahurin, 39, Washburn, driving while revoked/suspended and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Wesley Allan O'Brien, 34, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan David Sprague, 32, Exeter, tampering with motor vehicle
Sept. 20
Iroichy Rodriguez, 36, Noel, assault and resisting arrest
Floyd Wayne Smith, 18, Lanagan, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Sept. 21
Debra Boyd, 48, Noel, display/possess motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, expired license, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Andrew Buckner, 42, Noel, assault, property damage, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm
Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Noel, passing bad check
Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, property damage
Loren E. Walters, no age given, Anderson, defective equipment
Sept. 22
Kevin Bowman, 33, Clarkville, Tex., failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended
Aaron Waylon Bullard, 21, Goodman, domestic assault
Aung Ko Ko, 23, Noel, excessive blood alcohol content and moving violation
Sept. 23
Joshua Arthel Bedell, 37, Springfield, sodomy/attempted sodomy, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid up to 10 grams and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Erick William Goedert, 44, Springfield, promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography
Morialee Roxanne Huckeba, 29, Stella, assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Debra Scranton, 66, Washburn, violation of order of protection for adult
Sept. 24
Roy Tyler Baker, 26, Grove, Okla., out--of--state fugitive and trespassing
Dewey Coleman, 30, Fayetteville, Ark., out--of--state fugitive
Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Steven Lee Grigsby, 43, Neosho, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Rosario Aroldo Poacochoa, 24, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Brittani Rufino, 27, Siloam Springs, Ark., out--of--state fugitive
Sept. 25
Shirley Ann Brown, 27, West Plains, Mo., receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, forgery and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Aundrea Marie Self, 36, Goodman, non--support
Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, out--of--state fugitive and passing bad check
Sept. 26
Ronny Bill, 39, Noel, burglary and forgery
Sept. 27
Perry Dale Abercrombie, 63, Anderson, passing bad check
Trevor Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Daniel Burkers, 40, Springdale, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Jeremy Hall, 45, Rocky Comfort, assault
Michael David Jackson, 53, Bella Vista, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Loren Ohry, 43, Goodman, operate motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Sept. 28
Michelle D. Allman, 40, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adultGeneral News on 10/03/2019
