This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 16

Samuel Pop, 34, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Sept. 17

Allegra Hope Brewer, 36, Noel, probation violation

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, burglary

Donna Jean Waldrip, 31, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Chelsea Whitaker, 29, Noel, passing bad check

Sept. 18

Mikel Don Britton, 20, Southwest City, probation violation, tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Jerry Dean Gibson, 57, Neosho, passing bad check

Troy Lee Stancell, 33, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and shoplifting

Sept. 19

Lee Ann Mahurin, 39, Washburn, driving while revoked/suspended and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Wesley Allan O'Brien, 34, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan David Sprague, 32, Exeter, tampering with motor vehicle

Sept. 20

Iroichy Rodriguez, 36, Noel, assault and resisting arrest

Floyd Wayne Smith, 18, Lanagan, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Sept. 21

Debra Boyd, 48, Noel, display/possess motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, expired license, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Andrew Buckner, 42, Noel, assault, property damage, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm

Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Noel, passing bad check

Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, property damage

Loren E. Walters, no age given, Anderson, defective equipment

Sept. 22

Kevin Bowman, 33, Clarkville, Tex., failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended

Aaron Waylon Bullard, 21, Goodman, domestic assault

Aung Ko Ko, 23, Noel, excessive blood alcohol content and moving violation

Sept. 23

Joshua Arthel Bedell, 37, Springfield, sodomy/attempted sodomy, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid up to 10 grams and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Erick William Goedert, 44, Springfield, promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography

Morialee Roxanne Huckeba, 29, Stella, assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Debra Scranton, 66, Washburn, violation of order of protection for adult

Sept. 24

Roy Tyler Baker, 26, Grove, Okla., out--of--state fugitive and trespassing

Dewey Coleman, 30, Fayetteville, Ark., out--of--state fugitive

Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Steven Lee Grigsby, 43, Neosho, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Rosario Aroldo Poacochoa, 24, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Brittani Rufino, 27, Siloam Springs, Ark., out--of--state fugitive

Sept. 25

Shirley Ann Brown, 27, West Plains, Mo., receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, forgery and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Aundrea Marie Self, 36, Goodman, non--support

Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, out--of--state fugitive and passing bad check

Sept. 26

Ronny Bill, 39, Noel, burglary and forgery

Sept. 27

Perry Dale Abercrombie, 63, Anderson, passing bad check

Trevor Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Daniel Burkers, 40, Springdale, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Jeremy Hall, 45, Rocky Comfort, assault

Michael David Jackson, 53, Bella Vista, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Loren Ohry, 43, Goodman, operate motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Sept. 28

Michelle D. Allman, 40, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult

