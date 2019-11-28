Gloria Jean Barker

June 6, 1951

Nov. 20, 2019

Gloria Jean Barker, 68, of Neosho, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Joplin, Mo.

She was born June 6, 1951, in Carthage, Mo., to Walter Kenneth Myers and Maxine (Butts) Myers. She married Jack Barker in 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a homemaker and enjoyed socializing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Connie Erwin.

Survivors include husband, Jack Barker of the home; sons, Danny Barker of Stilwell, Okla., Johnathan Barker of Neosho; daughters, Christy Valdois, Julie Spencer (Mike), all of Neosho; one brother, Michael Myers of Neosho; one sister, Rebecca Cartwright and husband, Keith, of Neosho; and nine grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Ann Hatfield

March 19, 1934

Nov. 7, 2019

Carol Ann Hatfield, nee Hosfelt, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Branson, Mo.

She was born to Frank L. and Evelyn (Bennett) Hosfelt on March 19, 1934.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Glenn Hatfield of Seneca, Mo.; and four brothers, Bill, Frank, Richard and John Hosfelt.

She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Andersen of Mississippi and Linda Mehl of California; five children, Jim Hatfield, Matt Hatfield, Lynette Hatfield, Sherry Cash and Daniel T. Hatfield; and 10 grandchildren.

A remembrance dinner will be held at The Keeter Center, College of The Ozarks, Hollister, Mo., on Nov. 29, 2019. She will be interred at the Enon Cemetery, in Omaha, Ark. Please contact Lynette at 561-670-1324 for more details.

An online guest book is available at www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

Cremations of the Ozarks of Hollister is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Neal

Dec. 12, 1923

Nov. 20, 2019

Betty Neal of Joplin, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

She was born Dec. 12, 1923, in Dodge, Okla. She lived in Southwest City, Mo., most of her life, moving to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1979, and then to Joplin in 1997.

She was wife to Ray Neal, who preceded her in death in 1986, as did her son, Rick Neal, in 2006.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Whelan (Tim) of Joplin and Sherry Glenn (Jim) of Springdale, Ark.; a daughter-in-law, Judy Neal Priddy of Joplin; and nine grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Southwest City Cemetery.

Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory of Joplin, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Beatrice June Tosh

Nov. 28, 1932

Nov. 22, 2019

Beatrice June Tosh, 86, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

She was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Anderson, Mo., to Elmer Ray and Antonia (Krause) Crosby. She grew up on F Highway and attended school in Anderson. On March 31, 1949, she married Delmer Lee Tosh. They ran a dairy in Beaman Hollow until Delmer's passing in 1996. She then worked for the BKB Gold Stamp Co. in Anderson. She attended the Banner Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed sewing and cooking.

She was preceded in death by a son, Harvey Tosh in 2003; and sister, Dorothy Willis.

Survivors are two sons, David Tosh (Tammy) and Richard Tosh (Pam) of Goodman; a daughter, Peggy Dueker (Don) of Goodman; two sisters, Emma Willis and Evah Jean Duncan both of Anderson; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Banner Church of the Nazarene near Splitlog, Mo., with Pastor Dennis Bergen and Ronnie Tosh officiating. Burial followed in the Banner Cemetery near Splitlog.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

