RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ragan Wilson looks to see if her shot goes in while avoiding a charging foul during the Lady Mustangs scrimmage against Webb City on Nov. 18 at Webb City High School.

The McDonald County High School girls' basketball team opened its 2019 Jamboree in grand fashion - tying one six-minute quarter against Webb City and winning the second.

Its second and third scrimmages against Mount Vernon and Carl Junction however, didn't go so well.

Against Webb City, Rita Santillan scored four points to lead McDonald County to an 8-8 tie.

The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 6-2 lead before Santillan hit a pair of free throws to cut the margin to 6-4. After a Webb City free throw stretched the lead to 7-4, Kristin Penn hit a pair of free throws and Alexia Estrada made a layup to give the Lady Mustangs an 8-7 lead.

Webb City hit one of two free throws in the final 30 seconds for the tie.

McDonald County streaked out to a 13-0 lead in the second six minute period on the way to a 15-8 win before Webb City hit a three pointer with 1:20 left.

Sydney Killion got the scoring started with a pair of free throws before Penn hit a short jumper. Ragan Wilson added an old-fashioned three point play followed by a free throw from Samara Smith, a layup from Penn and a three pointer from Santillan for a 13-0 lead.

Killion added a pair of free throws late before Webb City scored four points in the closing 45 seconds.

Mount Vernoin and Carl Junction both used pressure zone defenses to outscore McDonald County.

The Lady Mountaineers scored the first nine points in the first period for a 9-2 win. Penn's late basket was the only points for the Lady Mustangs.

After Mount Vernon scored the opening basket of the second six minute period, Penn hit back-to-back jumpers for a 4-2 McDonald County lead, but Mount Vernon scored the final seven points for a 9-4 win.

Carl Junction was led by all-stater Katie Scott to a 23-7 win in the first six minute period. Santillan scored five points, including a three pointer, while Penn had the other McDonald County basket.

The Lady Bulldogs claimed an 11-2 win in the second period. Carl Junction built a 9-0 lead before Santillan made a pair of free throws in the final minute for McDonald County's only points.

"I thought we shot the ball well against Webb City," said coach Chris Kennedy. "We done a really good job defensively. If we keep doing those things we will be alright. We executed very well on the offensive end. The kids are learning what their shot is - what we are trying to get them.

"Our zone offense needs work and it showed in the second two scrimmages. We were getting some decent shots and hopefully down the road those will go in."

McDonald County opens the season at the 2019 CJ Classic in Carl Junction. The Lady Mustangs take on the host Lady Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

Sports on 11/28/2019