The McDonald County eighth grade girls basketball team improved to 5-1 for the season with a pair of wins last week.

On Nov. 19, McDonald County defeated Aurora 22-17.

Six players scored in the Lady Mustangs balanced attack led by Carlee Cooper with six points. Rounding out the scoring were Nevaeh Dodson with five points, Katelynn Townsend and Anna Clarkson with four each and Natalie Gillming and Javier Frencken with two each.

The eighth grade B team also won both of its games to improve to 3-2.

Nevaeh Sontag scored eight points to lead McDonald County to a 20-4 win over Aurora. Corina Holland added six points while Lily Cunnbingham had four points and Katherine Chevaili two to round out scoring.

The eighth grade A team added a 28-13 win over Cassville on Nov. 20.

Cooper scored 15 points to lead McDonald County. Gillming added five points followed by Townsend and Clarkson with four each.

The B team scratched out a 6-2 win behind two points each form Marley Stark, Grace Walthall and Chevaili.

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade lost its second game of the season in a 23-20 loss to Aurora.

Kara Montgomery scored 10 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Jailyn Jenning had six and Rylee Anderson four.

In the B game, McDonald County claimed a 31-4 win. Shylynn Deering and Thalia Villanueva scored six points each to lead McDonald County followed by Anindria Joseph, KeeLee Parsons, Maddie Allison and Hailey Rose with four each, Shey Hemingway two and Emerson Ruddick one.

The seventh grade improved its record to 4-2 with a 34-9 win over Cassville.

Montgomery and Anderson each scored 10 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring were Jenning with eight points, Vivianne Latham with four and Anissa Ramirez two.

There was no B game.

Sports on 11/28/2019