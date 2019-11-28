RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cade Smith looks to shoot while being double-teamed during the Mustangs scrimmage against Joplin on Nov. 21 at Joplin High School.

The McDonald County High School boys' basketball team took on an opponent for the first time under the direction of new coach Brandon Joines.

Though McDonald County did not win any of the two periods it played against Joplin, Lamar or Neosho, Joines said he thought the jamboree served its purpose for the Mustangs.

"I think tonight was what it was supposed to be," Joines said. "It's a chance to get up and down the floor against other people where you kind of get to see the stuff we need to work on. Defensively, there were a lot of things we know we have to improve. A lot of those showed tonight, but we are working on those everyday and we are going to get better. Tonight needs to be just a chance to play against other people and not just ourselves. We know what we run offensively and we didn't run any of it tonight. Obviously, we didn't win any, but that is not what this is. I do not care about that. We had some people gain confidence tonight and you could tell in the way they played and handled themselves.

"We are going to try to find some scoring and we already knew we needed to do that. The goal through these type of things is that we find those people who are going to be ready to take those shots and the big opportunities and score. Cade Smith is going to be a leader. He is one we are going to end up focusing on. He is a solid option because he is a senior with a good head on his shoulders."

McDonald County opened the Nov. 21 jamboree against the host Joplin Eagles.

After Pierce Harmon hit a three pointer to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead, Joplin scored six straight points on the way to an 11-8 win. Dylan Allison added a three pointer while Colliar Gottfried and Harmon had free throws for the final five McDonald County points.

In the second six minute period, Joplin claimed a 13-7 win.

Smith scored the first six McDonald County points before Koby McAlister added a free throw.

In its second scrimmage, Lamar won the first period 10-4.

Gottfried had the Mustangs' only basket while McAlister and Gsarretty Gricks had free throws.

The second period ended in a 9-9 when McDonald County's Irael Marcos hit a three pointer at the buzzer. Smith scored four points and Nevin Price had two to round out the McDonald County scoring.

In the final scrimmage, Neosho claimed a 14-5 win in the first period. Harmon had a three pointer and Cale Adamson added a short jumper for McDonald County's scoring.

Neosho added a 10-7 win in the second period. Marcos had five points, including a three, to lead McDonald County while Adamson had the other Mustang basket.

McDonald County opens the season for real on Dec. 3 when the Mustangs host Aurora. Games begin at 5 p.m. with a freshman contest.

