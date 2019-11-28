RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Jack Teague scores a point for an escape on the way to a pin of Baline Keuhn of Platte County in the consolation 152-pound bracket at the Missouri Class 3 Wrestling Championships held Feb. 14-16 in Columbia.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Cale Adamson shoots over East Newton's Austin Brewer during the Mustangs' 60-58 loss on Feb. 1 at East Newton High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Ragan Wilson drives past an Aurora defender during the Lady Houns' 33-29 win on Feb. 2 in the third place game of the Seneca Girls' Basketball Tournament.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 McDonald County's Rita Santillan takes a rebound away from Nevada's Payge Dahmer (34) during the Lady Mustangs' 53-28 loss on Nov. 26 in the CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Eh Doh Say (113) scores a reversal on Webb City's Donald Simonds during the Mustangs' 52-24 loss on Jan. 10 at MCHS.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Alexia Kitlen shoots while being defended by Aurora's Ashley Vaught (14) and Brookelynn Sandoval (32) during the Lady Mustangs' 37-32 loss on Jan. 4 at Aurora High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Jordan Meador holds on to Marshfield's Braedon Brooks during their 132-pound match on Jan. 24 at Carthage High School. Brooks won the match with a third period pin.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 2018-2019 Season McDonald County's Jacob Owens pins Clyde Harrier of Rogers heritage to help the Mustangs claim a 40-39 win on Nov. 27 at MCHS.

