The Anderson Board of Aldermen voted to take action on two much talked about items during the Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting.

Council members received an invoice from the City of Pineville in regards to the 165,000-gallon water tower the council previously agreed to purchase for $20,000. Alderman Gene Cantrell asked if payment could be delayed until 2020.

"I'd rather have $20,000 worth of pipe," he said.

Mayor John Sellers said the city may be able to delay, but the agreement to purchase was made at the beginning of the year.

Sellers said he spoke with Garrett Brinks, of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, about securing grants to help offset the cost of disassembling, transporting and reassembling the tower on a foundation. Sellers said he should know more in 30 to 60 days.

The council voted to formally purchase the water tower.

Mayor Sellers presented Ordinance No. 111919, which would place a proposal for a local option use-tax of 1.5 percent on the April 2020 ballot. Sellers stressed that this would not result in any increase to the current sales tax. Sales tax and use tax are collected by the state and then distributed back to the city. This tax is already being collected but is not reimbursed back to the city.

Funds collected from the proposed use-tax would be earmarked for road and sidewalk improvements and emergency equipment.

The council voted to instate the ordinance and place the local option use-tax issue on the ballot.

Haskell Martin suggested the city distribute door hangers to provide voters with information on the issue.

Departmental Reports

The council deemed "saturation nights" for the Police Department a beneficial idea. This program will involve increased police presence in areas of known criminal activity at night. Police Chief Seth Daniels noted this could also include pedestrian checks during early morning hours in questionable circumstances.

Daniels also suggested implementing a neighborhood watch program to help curtail crime.

"It gives people ownership of their own neighborhoods," Daniels said. "They look after each other and provide helpful information."

Mayor John Sellers noted that community involvement proved beneficial recently when resident Shannon Brewer assisted in apprehending a vehicle that was seen damaging other vehicles.

The council approved the organization of a neighborhood watch and agreed to purchase signs to deter criminal activity.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported 51 calls for service last month. He said one vehicle has an oil leak and the main engine needs two tires replaced. The council approved the purchase of two new tires.

"When you jump in [an engine], they gotta go," said Alderman Gene Cantrell. "Go get them tires put on."

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that two employees received their Class D wastewater license.

Shoemaker said he interviewed two applicants for the newly-created position. Alderman Cantrell noted that, if another person is hired, two men would need to be dedicated to solely replacing water lines each day.

"Get the ditch dug and we'll get the pipe bought," he said.

The council voted to hire Paul Moreno.

Shoemaker told the council that the city could benefit from a bucket truck for trimming trees and installing decorations in town. Alderman Cantrell said the city shouldn't pay for anything but pipe at the moment.

"We gotta pay for what we got now," he said.

New Business

Shawn Connolly requested that speed bumps be installed on Roark Street to impede speeding drivers. Fire Chief Abbott noted that speed bumps can prove problematic for emergency personnel and suggested erecting a stop sign on Roark Street instead. The council voted to erect a stop sign at the intersection of Roark and 2nd streets.

James Burns of Sellers Road approached the council to discuss wash out on his road deposited by a flood in April. He said that, six months later, a three foot mound of gravel remains.

"It seems like Sellers Road is out of sight, out of mind," Burns said. "I'm just looking for a definitive repair timeline."

Public Works Director Shoemaker explained he left the gravel level with Cook Hill Road, where the wash out originates, on a trial basis to determine if asphalting the area would improve the rock disbursement. Shoemaker noted that Cook Hill Road doesn't belong to the city or the county. As a result of an easement, the area serves as "no man's land."

The council told Burns the wash out should be repaired within the next 60 days, weather allowing.

Shannon Brewer announced that he will be opening a used car lot, Area 71 Auto Sales, on Highway 71B. Alderman Chester Neel noted Brewer needs to inquire with the Planning and Zoning Commission to confirm all the requirements for a business have been met.

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club updated the council on upcoming Winterfest events. He said the Pretty Baby Contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and the Nighttime Christmas Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Schutten also provided council members with lists from MoDOT of the road and bridge priorities and pedestrian traffic priorities in Southwest Missouri.

In other business, the council:

• voted to purchase 30 new nylon American flags to be displayed throughout town;

• paid $3,000 to Operations and Maintenance to repay an internal loan;

• paid bills in the amount of $65,809.32.

