This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 3

Addus Troy Bachman, 80, Seneca, shoplifting

Rosa S. Bachman, 75, Seneca, shoplifting

Lori Ann Bundgard, 55, Noel, assault and armed criminal action

Kaygen Dority, 19, Noel, minor in possession

Jerold Joseph Jones, 40, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Nov. 4

Breanna Faith White, 23, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Nov. 5

Justin Dale Baker, 22, Lamar, theft/stealing

Matthew Tyler Bradford, 32, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Irvin Jonathan, 20, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and out-of-state fugitive

Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

James Phillip Summers, 55, Joplin, forgery

Nov. 6

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, shoplifting, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, theft/stealing, domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Benjamin Chase Ivey, 24, Granby, theft/stealing

Michael Joseph Poole, 35, Noel, receiving stolen property

Nov. 7

Randy Leon Potarf, 36, Anderson, disorderly conduct

Craig Alan Ruble, 35, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., forgery

Nov. 8

Dakota Lee Collier, 25, Anderson, property damage and theft/stealing

Heidi Renee Huckeba, 20, Anderson, theft/stealing

Kasey Wayne Morris, 39, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Trevin Chance Putnam, 30, Anderson, counterfeiting, driving while revoked/suspended and forgery

Billy S. Testerman, 25, Anderson, theft/stealing

Nov. 9

Austin James Crumm, 27, Springfield, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Antonio Torres Guerrero, 37, Lenexa, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

