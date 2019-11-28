This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 3
Addus Troy Bachman, 80, Seneca, shoplifting
Rosa S. Bachman, 75, Seneca, shoplifting
Lori Ann Bundgard, 55, Noel, assault and armed criminal action
Kaygen Dority, 19, Noel, minor in possession
Jerold Joseph Jones, 40, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Nov. 4
Breanna Faith White, 23, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 5
Justin Dale Baker, 22, Lamar, theft/stealing
Matthew Tyler Bradford, 32, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Irvin Jonathan, 20, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and out-of-state fugitive
Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
James Phillip Summers, 55, Joplin, forgery
Nov. 6
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, shoplifting, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, theft/stealing, domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Benjamin Chase Ivey, 24, Granby, theft/stealing
Michael Joseph Poole, 35, Noel, receiving stolen property
Nov. 7
Randy Leon Potarf, 36, Anderson, disorderly conduct
Craig Alan Ruble, 35, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult
Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., forgery
Nov. 8
Dakota Lee Collier, 25, Anderson, property damage and theft/stealing
Heidi Renee Huckeba, 20, Anderson, theft/stealing
Kasey Wayne Morris, 39, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Trevin Chance Putnam, 30, Anderson, counterfeiting, driving while revoked/suspended and forgery
Billy S. Testerman, 25, Anderson, theft/stealing
Nov. 9
Austin James Crumm, 27, Springfield, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Antonio Torres Guerrero, 37, Lenexa, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
