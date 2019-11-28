The City of Anderson's Winterfest event hit the ground running with the 37th annual Winterfest 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, Nov. 23. Proceeds from the race are used to purchase new playground equipment for city parks.

Winterfest activities are set to continue next week with the 2019 Pretty Baby Contest on Saturday, Dec. 7. The contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Exciting Living Word Fellowship located at 810 S. Highway 59 in Anderson. Organizers invite the public to take part in celebrating families by showing off your "pretty baby."

Age divisions have been expanded to include cute faces from newborn to 4 years of age. The entry fee is $5.

The Business Holiday Open House Tour also takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 with various businesses taking part. Support local businesses while getting ahead of holiday shopping. Many shops will be offering give-aways, specials, food and other goods.

The Nighttime Winterfest Christmas Parade will light up the streets of Anderson on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The parade will embark down Main Street at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up at Town Hole directly after. Line-up for parade participants begins at 5:30 p.m.

Ribbons are awarded in many areas and the competition is stiff. Organizers encourage those interested to enter a float, bicycle, motorcycle, horse, cow, tractor or anything imaginable in the parade -- it's free to enter! Accessories can help light up the night and draw attention in the darkness.

Following the parade, Christmas in the Park will take place in Town Hole. There will be music, food, photos with Santa, a Christmas tree lighting and more.

Entry forms for the Pretty Baby Contest and the Christmas Parade can be collected at City Hall, Rags to Riches Flea Market, Golden Rose Flea Market or online at www.andersonbetterment.org.

