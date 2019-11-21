MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A float designed by Liberty Utilities featured a mock electric pole powering Christmas lights all around the truck during the 2018 Christmas Parade.

Southwest City will host the beloved annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event is sponsored by the Southwest City Commercial Club and area businesses. Organizers invite all businesses, churches, youth groups, civic clubs, school groups and riding clubs to take part in the parade.

The parade will include a variety of elaborate, unique and themed floats, marching units, automobiles and many other categories. Plaques will be awarded to first place in each of the parade divisions.

Entry forms are available at City Hall and are accepted until Saturday, Nov. 30.

Upon arrival at the parade, please check in with Misty Reece by the American Legion building (across from the school) to receive a lineup number.

Organizers ask that participants be in lineup position by 10 a.m. The parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Those with questions, please call Misty Reece at 417-762-3497 or 417-669-4939.

