Sales tax receipts for July 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that Noel and Anderson experienced revenue increases in all accounts while the remaining municipalities, and the county, saw scattered decreases.

Sales tax receipts for July, distributed in August, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $117,704.33; $140,115.35; down $22,411.02

• Road and Bridge -- $117,704.32; $140,115.11; down $22,410.79

• Law Enforcement -- $117,704.27; $140,155.17; down $22,450.90

• Emergency Communication -- $113,553.21; $126,482.12; down $12,928.91

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $5,120.40; $7,519.05; down $2,398.65

• Capital Improvement -- $2,560.03; $3,759.56; down $1,199.53

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $23,392.00; $14,962.01; up $7,429.99

• Transportation -- $10,787.08; $7,424.62; up $3,362.46

Noel

• General Revenue -- $26,791.04; $14,400.40; up $12,390.64

• Transportation -- $12,935.48; $7,137.21; up $5,798.27

• Capital Improvement -- $10,046.76; $5,400.17; up $4,646.59

• Fire Protection -- $6,697.83; $3,600.11; up $3,097.72

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $9,696.90; $8,984.75; up $712.15

• Fire Protection -- $2,390.82; $2,038.64; up $352.18

• Capital Improvement -- $4,781.70; $4,077.47; up $704.23

• Local Option Use Tax -- $1,487.42; $4,345.44; down $2,858.02

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,407.58; $3,477.36; down $69.78

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,098.14; $8,866.84; down $1,768.70

