Celebrating birthdays this week at Mill Creek Baptist Church were Wayne Holly, Zoe Parish, Debra McKenna and little Daniel. Special prayers were requested for Wade and Debbie Graham, Keith Peck and Mark and Shelley's great-nephew. Eileen Hawkins and Jeanette Easter shared praises. Doug Cory greeted visitors and opened the service with prayer.

We had a large crowd at our Community Thanksgiving Dinner, with great food and wonderful fellowship. Thanks to all that helped and brought food. Special thanks to Don Brackney Jr. and Carrie Edens.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Heal Me," and read John 5:2-5, 8-9 as she shared a story about a paraplegic. Sometimes a "no" answer strengthens faith, grace and fosters simplicity. It may stretch hope, help to know Christ better, increase faith and strengthen character. We can gain deep peace from knowing God is faithful. Janet Chaney shared a humorous story about little Alex and the church service.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Gardner led congregational hymns, including "It Is Well With My Soul." We were blessed with special music from Jimmy Easter, picking on his banjo, "Farther Along" and "Do Lord." Jerry Abercrombie sang "Thanks to Calvary."

Scripture for Brother Mark Hall's message, "Is It Right?" came from the fourth chapter of Jonah. To be a new creature in Christ we must renew the mind. The story of Jonah was the example in Sunday's message about how we surrender our gifts but not our mind or thoughts. "Feelings can be indicators but not dictators. It's fine to live with feelings but not led by feelings."

Brother Mark shared the story of Jonah and the instructions God gave him to go to Nineveh and preach, but Jonah didn't like the people of Nineveh so he ran away. "Jonah let his emotions get in the way of his spiritual mind. When your mind is surrendered, your discernment is impaired. As Jonah stowed away on a ship, a great storm arose and the men on the ship began throwing their valuables overboard to save the ship when Jonah was the reason for the storm. When we have people who do not surrender their minds on our boat in our homes, marriages or church, we may have to throw out our valuables to keep them on board. You may have to choose between them and your valuables. Throwing your values overboard to keep someone is a hard decision. It is better to keep your values. Like Jonah, when someone who has not surrendered their mind is on board, they create problems. Like Jonah, they are unwilling to fix the problem and you spend your time cleaning up after them.

People who do not have surrendered minds put an expectation to do things for them, they should be responsible for themselves. Jonah put his problem on the others. As Jonah, was thrown overboard, the belly of the fish became his own personal hell. The whale was not judgment, but grace. God kept Jonah whole in the whale. He didn't perish. God heard Jonah's prayer from the fish's belly and kept him whole and brought him out on the other side. Hopelessness is what had Jonah in the whale, but through his prayer, God kept him whole and brought him out. He can do the same for you. Aren't you thankful that God has kept us together through some of the whale rides we have been through in life?"

After God saves Jonah from the whale's belly, he again tells him to go the Nineveh to preach. He does, the city repents and God shows mercy on them. Jonah didn't think they deserved grace and became angry because God spared them. God asked Jonah if it was right to be angry? Brother Mark said, "Jonah was led by his emotions and went off to pout. He let his emotions get in the way of his spiritual mind. Don't be governed by feelings. It is easy to get angry, but we must see beyond our emotions." As Jonah went off to pout, God provided a plant for shade for him as it was very hot that day. The next day, God prepared a worm that damaged the plant and it withered. Jonah became faint from the heat and angry about the plant dying. God asked him if it was right that he be angry about the plant that he never tended to?

In closing, Brother Mark told us that human stubbornness helps us hold on to hatred and bitterness to the end. Like Jonah, who was led by emotions and let them get in the way of his spiritual mind. He couldn't surrender his mind and allow the Holy Spirit to renew it. When you are in the belly of a whale, don't forget God's mercy and grace is there for you. Never forget we have a gracious and loving Father who hears our prayers and can bring you out of personal hell if you will surrender your mind. "

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

As we approach Thanksgiving, everyone is invited to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church and praise God for the many blessings in life. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Religion on 11/21/2019