MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Robin Reichardt and Mayor David Blake speak with engineer Jeff Ceperley in regards to a graph projecting the possible water rates if operations and maintenance costs continue to rise due to neglect. In an estimated five years, the rate would equal the currently proposed rate, with no improvements to the system and additional wear.

Close to a dozen area residents attended Southwest City's first public hearing regarding proposed improvements to the water system Nov. 14. Engineers with Anderson Engineering were present to answer any questions and explain the scope of the proposed project and the subsequent bond issue and rate increases.

The newly-updated preliminary engineering report suggests replacing outdated cast iron water lines, installing a new well and tower on the south end of town, retiring an existing well and tower, installing new hydrants and interconnecting with Public Water Supply District No. 3.

To begin pursuing these improvements, voters would need to approve a water/wastewater bond issue. A bond issue would allow the city to consider a low-interest loan and grant funding from federal agencies. Preliminary estimates say grants could provide 50% to 60% of project costs with the remaining sum sourced from a loan. Engineers believe the total funds available for the project to be almost $3 million.

Voter approval would not immediately increase water rates. In order to pay back loans required to help finance the project, rates would increase as the system is completed. Preliminary estimates say a customer with an average monthly water use could expect to see an increase of $14 to $16 on their monthly water bill. There will be no increases in taxes.

Engineer Jeff Ceperley noted that, while no one likes a rate increase, neglecting to make improvements to the water system now will result in increased maintenance costs down the line. He estimated that the water rates would naturally increase to the proposed amount within five years.

The current average water bill is $32.70 and the rate required to fund improvements is $46.80. Ceperley provided a graph with data projecting the average water bill if no action is taken and the system continues to deteriorate at the current rate. He estimated the average cost to be $48.05 in five years and $70.60 in 10 years.

Background

Much of Southwest City's infrastructure was constructed close to 80 years ago and has become more costly and difficult to maintain over time. Currently, there are almost 11 miles of water main lines in the system and it is proposed that one-third of those be replaced with newer and larger lines. The lines to be replaced are old cast iron and will be replaced with new PVC lines. Sediment and material accumulation in the cast iron lines has notably decreased the water flow capacity in many of these lines.

The system also has several stretches of "dead end" lines in the north of town that can create flow, pressure and water quality issues. It is proposed that 9,000 feet of new lines be installed to provide looping lines for these dead ends. These installations will also allow for interconnection with Public Water Supply District No. 3, which has a well and storage facility on Liberty Road. This would permit either system to temporarily provide water to the other in an emergency event.

All new lines would work to improve system flow, capacity, reliability and quality. New water services are also proposed along new main routes to replace aging service lines and meters.

One of the city's two wells, which is located on school grounds, produces water contaminated with E. coli. While no hazard to public health, this requires the city to increase it's treatment process to eliminate the bacteria before water can be pumped into the system. It is proposed that a new well be erected at a location in the south end of the city. The old well would then be retired from service.

The city also operates on two water storage facilities -- a newer standpipe in the north of the city and an older elevated, multi-legged tank in midtown that serves the south part of the system.

The elevated, multi-legged tank is close to 80 years old and has several identified issues. The interior and exterior coatings on the tank continue to deteriorate. Engineers believe that, given the age of the tank, it is probable that the exterior paint also contains lead. This would require an expensive and extensive process to contain, collect and properly dispose of the pain debris.

The elevated tank steel riser pipe that provides water access to and from the said tank has also developed a leak. The city has attempted repairs on this leak with limited success.

The tank is also located on notable low elevation and is distant from the existing well that supplies water to the tank.

With these issues in mind, it is proposed that a new standpipe be constructed at the site of the newly proposed well.

Bond Election

The water/wastewater bond issue will be on the Municipal Election ballot in April.

General News on 11/21/2019