Clyda Bailey Gideon

Oct. 11, 1930

Nov. 16, 2019

Clyda Bailey Gideon, 89, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Stella, Mo., to Walter and Sarah (Pogue) Ward. She attended Wanda Schools near Stella. On Dec. 15, 1947, she married Clinton Bailey and they resided on a farm near Stella for decades and raised cattle, chickens, dogs, and five children. She enjoyed cooking and baking and worked custodial at Triway Elementary School. She married Arlie Monroe Gideon on May 19, 2005, after the passing of her first husband, and they resided near Anderson until 2014. She lived at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson since 2014. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clinton Bailey and Arlie Monroe Gideon; sons, Gary and Kenneth Bailey; sisters, Kathryn Smith, Nadine Pogue, Lucille Merritt; and brothers, Harlan, Melvin, Dallas, and Ralph Ward.

Survivors include her three children, Sharon Brown (Mike) of Goodman, Carroll Bailey (Sue) of Goodman, and Danny Bailey (Latonia) of Neosho; and 13 grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton with pastor Jerry Yarnall officiating. Burial was at Macedonia Cemetery in Stella.

Lucille Marjorie 'Hines' Mustain

June 1, 1924

Nov. 17, 2019

Lucille Marjorie "Hines" Mustain, 95, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Seneca, Mo.

She was born June 1, 1924, in Stella, Mo., to Samuel and Luella "Rosenbaum" Hines. She attended school in Stella and King's Valley. She married John Harmon Mustain on June 23, 1941, at Bethpage, Mo. She worked at Emerson Electric and spent most of her life working by her husband's side, logging and running their sawmill. They moved to Rocky Comfort and enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and family gatherings before she moved to Anderson. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John (Feb. 19, 1989); her parents; four children, Richard, Shirley, Johnie and David Mustain.

Survivors include two sisters, Eva Mustain and Shirley Cokely; sisters-in-law, Julie Hines and Hilma Hines; two daughters, Velma Fitch and Luella Heiskell; and nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Burr will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery in Stella.

Marsha Ellen Skaggs

March 26, 1952

Nov. 11, 2019

Marsha Ellen Skaggs, 67, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a recent battle with cancer.

She was born March 26, 1952, in Shidler, Okla., to Frank and Mary (Haney) Marshall. Her formative years were spent in Shidler and Beaver, Okla. She was a resident of Noel since 1971. On Sept. 20, 1974, she married Samuel Edward "Sam" Skaggs. She was co-owner of F&S Discount in Noel until 1995. She then worked alongside her husband in the operation of M&S Sales and Service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Reuben Parker Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Sam Skaggs of the home; two children, Brian Skaggs (Barbie) of Noel, Rhonda Wise and Gina Denison, also of Noel; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Parker of Beaver.

A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Hank Gorman officiating. Burial followed in the Butler Creek Cemetery near Sulphur Springs, Ark.

