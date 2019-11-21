The Nov. 12, 2019, meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by vice president Vicki Barth. We recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Minutes were read and approved by secretary Debbie Powell. Roll call was taken, with 10 members present on this very cold evening.

The treasurer's report was given by treasurer Bonnie Leonard.

A report was given on our recent bake sale. We would like to extend a hearty thank you to everyone that came out to support us. We really appreciate it!

There was a discussion regarding entry in the Noel Christmas Parade. We plan to have an entry in the parade this year, so watch for us at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

We also discussed getting some repairs done on the shelter at the Noel Cemetery. We now have someone hired to do the work that will be repaired by Memorial Day this coming year.

We approved the money for our donation to Shop with a Hero for Christmas this year.

Sign-up sheets were passed around for hostess duties next year.

We had our election of officers for the coming year and all officers will remain the same. Committees remained the same, except Hannah Bartholomew and Linda Jefferson, who will be taking over the cemetery duties on Memorial Day weekend.

Our birthday gals this month were Barb and Anita.

Our program was given by Bonnie Leonard, who showed us how to make fairy flower dolls. We all enjoyed making one. Thank you, Bonnie, for that fun program.

Next month, our meeting will be the annual Christmas Party. It will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Noel Senior Center. There will be a gift exchange. A sheet was passed around to sign up for the food you will bring.

Vicki Barth, our hostess, served refreshments and we enjoyed visiting with one another.

Everyone is invited to come to a Noel Woman's Club meeting (second Tuesday of each month) and become part of the group working to make Noel a better place to live. If you would like to become a member of this fun group of ladies and participate in community activities, please contact President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.

