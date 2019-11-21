Sign in
Noel Council Cancels Meeting November 21, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

The Noel City Council canceled its meeting Tuesday night due to lack of a quorum.

The meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

General News on 11/21/2019

Print Headline: Noel Council Cancels Meeting

