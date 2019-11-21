RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's John Howard pulls down a rebound in front of Cale Adamson during a Red/Back Scrimmage held on Nov. 15 at MCHS. The Mustangs' first game of the season is set for Dec. 3 at home against Aurora.

McDonald County High School sports fans got a glimpse of the school's three winter sports teams at scrimmages held Nov. 15 at MCHS.

The wrestling team went first with 13 matches, including three girls' matches. McDonald County will not field a girls' team but will have girls compete in exhibition matches during the year in preparation for the district tournament.

Winning matches by pin were Ryan Donica, Oscar Ortiz, Colter Vick, Jack Tague, William Mitchell, McCoy Ikosia, Blaine Ortiz, Kaylee Eberley and KC Saimon.

Winning decisions were Mariana Gonzalez, Eh Doh Say, Levi Smith and Juan Morales.

The wrestling team opens its season on Dec. 3 in Rogers, Ark. against Rogers High School and Rogers Heritage.

Girls Basketball

The girls' varsity played two quarters. In the first 10 minutes, the Red team claimed a 6-4 decision.

Ragan Wilson, Jaylie Sanny and Rita Santillan each scored two points for the Red team. Samara Smith had all four points for the Black team.

The Red team added a 10-6 win in the second session. Abigail Wiseman scored four points to lead the Red team, while Alexia Estrada, Kristin Penn and Santillan had two points each.

Wilson, Sanny and Caitlyn Barton each scored to points for the Black team.

In the junior varsity/freshman girls' scrimmage, Smith scored eight points and Misty Sohse had five to lead the Red team to a 13-10 win. Wiseman led the Black team with eight points. Adasyn Leach had two.

The girls' first game is in the Carl Junction tournament set for Dec. 2-6 at Carl Junction High School.

Boys Basketball

Cade Smith hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lead the White team to a 15-12 win over the Red in the boys' varsity scrimmage.

Smith finished with six points. Koby McAlister had five points and Cale Adamson had four.

Dylan Allison had four points to lead the Red team.

In the first quarter of the JV/freshman match-up, Garrett Gricks scored eight points and Eli McCalin had six to lead the junior varsity to a 16-8 win.

Eli Jordan and Dalton McCalin both hit a three-pointer to lead the freshman.

Colton Ruddick, Teddy Reedybacon, Bo Leach and Gricks scored two points each in the second session to lead the JV to an 8-7 win.

The freshmen were led by Cross Dowd with a three-pointer and Isaac Behm and Weston Gordon with two points each.

The boys open the season on Dec. 3 at home against Aurora.

Sports on 11/21/2019