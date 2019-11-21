RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rylie Hackett (left) plays Lady Scrooge, and Gabby Nally plays the Spirit of Christmas Past in "A Christmas Carol: Lady Scrooge," which will be performed at McDonald County High School on Dec. 13-15.

The McDonald County High School drama department will present "A Christmas Carol: Lady Scrooge" on Dec. 13-15.

Wyatt Hester is the director of the drama department. He said more than 200 students are involved in the musical. All his drama classes, plus the middle school and high school choirs and the dancers from the Anderson Dance Academy are also a part of the show. Hester has six drama classes, and each one plays a different scene. At the end, they all sing together, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

The drama department presented "A Christmas Carol" last year and it is making it an annual tradition, Hester said, with this year, the twist being the Lady Scrooge. He said the play is pretty true to Charles Dickens' book, but he had some girls this year who really deserved to shine. He said he began thinking about what Christmas carols Charles Dickens had in his head and has incorporated those, making it a full-fledged musical.

Rylie Hackett, who plays Ebbie Scrooge, said, "It's definitely a very big part. I know that Lady Scrooge is a very important part in "A Christmas Carol," and I'm looking forward to the whole production."

Hackett is a senior and has been in drama all four years of high school.

Challenges of her role include a lot of platform movements, she said, and remembering where she needs to be on stage at all times. Also, she has a song, "Precious Memories." It is a country song, but they are trying to take the country out of it and hope it makes the audience cry, she said.

Hackett added that last year, for "A Christmas Carol," she played Mrs. Cratchit and bonded with the boy who played Tiny Tim (who is playing him again this year). Now, this year, she is playing the woman who nearly causes his death because the family cannot afford medicine.

"It's a little heartbreaking because I'm going from a loving mother who lost her child to this horrible woman who's going to cause the death of this child if she doesn't have a change of heart," she said.

Zach Sampson, who attends Anderson Elementary School, plays Tiny Tim. He says acting is "fun."

His song is "Jolly Old St. Nicholas," but Hester added that Sampson sings it as a dirge because Tiny Tim is very sick and very sad and wishing he was better.

"We went on a search for the right Tiny Tim last year," Hester said. "He's been willing and patient, and he's too cute."

Erron Jones, a senior, plays Bob Cratchit. He said he likes the part a lot and it is going to take a lot of emotion and be challenging.

"I think it's going to help me grow as a performer," he said.

Jones is in show choir. He was in "A Christmas Carol" last year and played one of the gentlemen who asked Scrooge for money.

"I really didn't have any interest in drama before "A Christmas Carol" last year," he said. Seeing the way the play was organized made him realize drama could be fun, he said.

He has two songs, "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night."

Taylor Tyson, a senior, plays an angel, a role that is another twist to the story, Hester said. Hester got the idea from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life." The archangel has called the angel to try to get Lady Scrooge to make good choices.

Tyson has been in drama all four years of high school. She said, "I really like that it gives you a chance to do something different. It gives you a chance to be something that you're not. And I really like performing."

"A Christmas Carol: Lady Scrooge" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 15, at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are: Preferred seating, $15; Regular seating, Adults, $10; Children, $5.

To buy tickets online, visit mcdonaldr1.net/pac or call the high school at 417-845-3322.

