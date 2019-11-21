The McDonald County eighth grade girls' basketball team sustained its first loss of the season after three wins when it dropped a 25-15 decision to Nevada on Nov. 14 in Nevada.

Nevaeh Dodson led McDonald County with five points, followed by Carlee Cooper with four and Katelynn Townsend, Corina Holland and Anna Clarkson with two each.

Nevada added a 20-17 win in the B game.

Yarecci Quintero, Grace Walthall and Holland scored four points each to lead McDonald County. Lily Cunningham added three points and Katherine Chevaili had two to round out the scoring.

McDonald County opened the week with a 36-16 win over East Newton behind 17 points from Townsend.

Rounding out the scoring were Cooper with five points, Dodson, Holland and Natalie Gillming four each and Waltha two.

There was no B game.

Seventh Grade

McDonald County's seventh grade pulled out a 22-21 win over Nevada to improve to 3-1 for the season.

Kara Montgomery and Jailyn Jenning had eight points each to lead McDonald County. Rylee Anderson had six.

Nevada claimed an 11-10 win in the B game.

Scoring for McDonald Country was Maddie Allison with six points and Keele Parsons and Shylyn Deering with two points each.

Montgomery scored 18 points to lead McDonald County to a 30-14 win over East Newton.

Jenning added five points, while Vivianne Latham had four and Anderson three to round out the scoring.

McDonald County added an 18-4 win in the B game.

Parsons scored eight points and Deering six to lead McDonald county. Allison and Hailey Rose added two points each to round out the scoring.

Sports on 11/21/2019