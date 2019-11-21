Youth, ages 8-18, can experience an Ozark trail ride on Saturday, Nov. 30, hosted by Young Outdoorsmen United. The ride will be at Dogwood Canyon near Lampe, Mo.

Horseback riding at the 10,000-acre nature park allows riders to explore the Ozarks on a leisurely one-hour ride exploring ridges, hollows, logging roads, and other scenic views located along Little Indian Creek with experienced wranglers leading the way. Horses, saddles and all riding equipment are provided, including helmets, along with admission and trail ride fees. Participants are required to have their own transportation and meals. No prior riding experience is necessary.

A limit of 10 youths will be selected through a random drawing to participate. To register for the drawing, or obtain more information, please send name, age, cell phone number, and mailing address via e-mail to info@youngoutdoorsmenunited.com by Tuesday, Nov. 26.

All successful participants will be notified and sent instructions, directions and waivers on Wednesday, Nov. 27. It is requested that all 10 of the youths chosen be certain to attend.

