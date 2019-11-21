Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ivan Bolanos vs. Julia Bolanos. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Josiah Daniel Malin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Corbin Douglas Davies. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Richard Paine vs. Jim M. Kimbrough et al. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Freeman Health System vs. Marco A. Ricoruiz. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Felicia F. Nelson. Suit on account.

Carson Adamson et al vs. Cody Miller. Rent and possession.

Freeman Health System vs. Carlina J. McGuffey. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. John Remington. Suit on account.

Delane G. Doss vs. Alton J. Bullard. Small claims over $100.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Ginger Warren. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Robert Eastburn. Promissory note.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Chad Barton. Promissory note.

Terry D. Drummond vs. Cavalry SPV, LLC. Small claims over $100.

State of Missouri:

Gary England. Fish without permit.

Jason M. Branham. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jeremy M. Witek. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Mitchell P. Rios. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Carla Hackett. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Yulma T. Reyes. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Douglas E. Lyttle. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Gary Allan Cook. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width.

Felonies:

Steven B. Norriss. Passing bad check.

Wesley E. Wolf. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Gary D. Drum. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jeffrey S. Middleton. Forgery.

Zachariah J. Thompson. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Park Sarafin. Burglary.

Gary A. Cook. DWI -- alcohol.

Shyanna B.J. Sales. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Steven S. Vance. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

