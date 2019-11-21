Sept. 30
• The County had a line of credit in place during the jail expansion and remodel. The jail project has been completed and no money was borrowed on the line of credit. Commissioner John Bunch motioned to close the line of credit. The motion passed unanimously.
• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $385,588.78.
Oct. 9
• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $89,229.03.
Oct. 16
• Commissioners attended a Regional Commissioners meeting in Marshfield.
