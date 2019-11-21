Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the senior center. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with The Timberline Country Band. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please bring finger food to share at break time. Call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for any additional information.

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on the Square, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. The menu will be ham, mashed potatoes and gravy or sweet potato souffle, beans, hot rolls and desserts.

Red Cross Blood Donation

Help by giving blood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Crowder College - McDonald County, located at 194 College Road in Pineville. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood type donors. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

MCHS Student Council Hosts Community Dinner

McDonald County High School along with several local sponsors will host a holiday dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive in Anderson. The event will include a traditional holiday meal, Christmas-themed photo booth, readings of Christmas stories and an opportunity to take photos with Santa. Meals On Wheels will be available to order until Dec. 4. Call Connie Martin, 417-845-3322 for more information.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

