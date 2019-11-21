This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 22
Brian Patrick Stieren I, 43, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check
Oct. 23
Susan Dean, 52, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing
Lee Michael Hankins, 38, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault
Tayber J. Richardson, 17, Pineville, defective equipment
Dustin Shane Tygart, 34, Noel, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Oct. 24
Matthew David Flute, 30, Gentry, Ark., assault
Luis Olvera, 28, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and driving while revoked/suspended
Oct. 25
Shannon Wayne Barwick, 29, Anderson, domestic assault
Tabor Lee Spencer, 19, Pineville, domestic assault
Oct. 26
Yvonne L. Brodrick, 37, Tiff City, domestic assault
Juan Gonzales, 35, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check
Isak Taro, 24, Anderson, neglect/abuse of an animal, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failed to produce license on demand, DWI -- alcohol, open container and property damage
Oct. 27
Clark Hopper, 60, Pineville, excessive blood alcohol content
George Alan Martin, 39, Neosho, shoplifting
Diana Marivel Polanco, 23, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- involving an accident
Oct. 28
Trevor Baker, 19, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Troy Alan Bowen, 27, Fordland, Mo., forgery and unlawful possession of controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less
Amanda Brace, 39, Rogers, Ark., drove wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways -- causes immediate threat of an accident and DWI -- alcohol
Sean Cameron Carter, 25, Springfield, rape or attempted rape
Kyle Ray Groziner, 36, Springfield, assault and theft/stealing
Kendra Daitona Halcomb, 23, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery
Derek Allen Harvey, 31, Springfield, domestic assault and failure to produce driver's license
Anthony Hires, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery
Joshua Albert Reid, 38, Joplin, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and failure to register motor vehicle
Zachary Ryan--Cole Volner, 22, Springfield, robbery
Delmer Weyer, 55, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jeremy Ryan Williamson, 32, Springfield, driving while revoked/suspended, parole violation, assault and domestic assault
Oct. 29
Travis Dale McAnally, 39, Wyandotte, Okla., theft/stealing
Joshua J. Ryan, 31, Neosho, assault -- special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm
Keith W. Wiltgen, 37, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Oct. 30
Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Elahugh Quanah Reed, 24, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Oct. 31
Noreldein A. Arga, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Trevor Lewis Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Brian Edward Lafferty, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Juan Fransisco Melendez, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua C. Quick, 33, Jay, Okla., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Segura Sergio, 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Nov. 1
Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault
Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Benito Gonzalez, 36, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Hector Perez, 31, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jay Alan Platter, 17, Anderson, property damage
Victor Haden Williams, 17, Pineville, property damage
Wesley Evans Wolfe, 28, Noel, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Nov. 2
Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary
Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways and unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaGeneral News on 11/21/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report