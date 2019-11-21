This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 22

Brian Patrick Stieren I, 43, Bella Vista, Ark., passing bad check

Oct. 23

Susan Dean, 52, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing

Lee Michael Hankins, 38, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault

Tayber J. Richardson, 17, Pineville, defective equipment

Dustin Shane Tygart, 34, Noel, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Oct. 24

Matthew David Flute, 30, Gentry, Ark., assault

Luis Olvera, 28, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and driving while revoked/suspended

Oct. 25

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 29, Anderson, domestic assault

Tabor Lee Spencer, 19, Pineville, domestic assault

Oct. 26

Yvonne L. Brodrick, 37, Tiff City, domestic assault

Juan Gonzales, 35, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check

Isak Taro, 24, Anderson, neglect/abuse of an animal, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failed to produce license on demand, DWI -- alcohol, open container and property damage

Oct. 27

Clark Hopper, 60, Pineville, excessive blood alcohol content

George Alan Martin, 39, Neosho, shoplifting

Diana Marivel Polanco, 23, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- involving an accident

Oct. 28

Trevor Baker, 19, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Troy Alan Bowen, 27, Fordland, Mo., forgery and unlawful possession of controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less

Amanda Brace, 39, Rogers, Ark., drove wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways -- causes immediate threat of an accident and DWI -- alcohol

Sean Cameron Carter, 25, Springfield, rape or attempted rape

Kyle Ray Groziner, 36, Springfield, assault and theft/stealing

Kendra Daitona Halcomb, 23, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery

Derek Allen Harvey, 31, Springfield, domestic assault and failure to produce driver's license

Anthony Hires, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery

Joshua Albert Reid, 38, Joplin, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and failure to register motor vehicle

Zachary Ryan--Cole Volner, 22, Springfield, robbery

Delmer Weyer, 55, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jeremy Ryan Williamson, 32, Springfield, driving while revoked/suspended, parole violation, assault and domestic assault

Oct. 29

Travis Dale McAnally, 39, Wyandotte, Okla., theft/stealing

Joshua J. Ryan, 31, Neosho, assault -- special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm

Keith W. Wiltgen, 37, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Oct. 30

Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Elahugh Quanah Reed, 24, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Oct. 31

Noreldein A. Arga, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Trevor Lewis Baker, 19, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Brian Edward Lafferty, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Juan Fransisco Melendez, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua C. Quick, 33, Jay, Okla., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Segura Sergio, 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Nov. 1

Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault

Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Benito Gonzalez, 36, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Hector Perez, 31, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jay Alan Platter, 17, Anderson, property damage

Victor Haden Williams, 17, Pineville, property damage

Wesley Evans Wolfe, 28, Noel, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Nov. 2

Park Sarafin, 33, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary

Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

