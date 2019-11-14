Walkers and runners of all ages are invited to kick-start their metabolism before Thanksgiving feasting with the annual Southwest City Turkey Trot 5K to benefit The Southwest City Arts Center and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

Rain or shine, participants will take off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning from the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library. Forms can be obtained at Cornerstone Bank and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library, or online at www.swcartscenter.com. Those who want to sleep in and still donate can do so online as well.

The 2018 Turkey Trot boasted 30 sponsors and 156 registered participants -- 44 of whom were runners. Organizers note that leashed dogs are welcome to take part in the trot too.

The Turkey Trot is the Arts Center's main fundraising event of the year, with proceeds divided equally between the Arts Center and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

Organizer Megan Hill said a portion of the proceeds will help pay to raise the stage at the Southwest City Arts Center in order to enhance viewing for the audience. Renovations are scheduled to begin in December. The Anne Croxdale Memorial Library uses proceeds to purchase new books for the library as well as supplies for special workshops throughout the year.

The Southwest City Arts Center will also host a winter event, "Rocking Around The Christmas Tree," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Local, three-piece, all-female band, Trilogy, will be performing Christmas music with a mixture of old favorites and new releases. Tickets are not available for purchase but donations are accepted at the door.

