Local farmers' market organizers are saying that their inaugural seasons were met with success.

For farmers and small businesses who may lack brick and mortar buildings, the forums are a chance for neighbors to gain access to their produce and wares. The farmers' market also brings neighbors together to share ideas and visit.

In Powell, the Powell Historical Preservation Society launched the idea to provide a community forum to promote goods.

The effort also raises money for the society, which supports and preserves the Powell Bridge. The Powell Farmers Market took place on the Brumley Music Company grounds.

The market offered a positive forum, said Tiffany Norwood, society board member. Despite weather hiccups, vendors supported each other and neighbors supported the market. Norwood said she is excited to see what the future will bring for the market.

Vendors have contributed great suggestions that board members will entertain after the holidays.

"Since most of us own other businesses and are headed into our busy season with the holidays, the board meetings usually have a small break during the holiday season," Norwood said.

Part of the discussion will center on leaving the Farmers Market on Fridays or moving it to Saturdays.

"That also will be influenced by how many vendors would be available to vend on Saturdays," Norwood said. "We originally chose Friday due to best vendor availability, but we know most consumers prefer a weekend day."

Vendor LaSandra McKeever said she believes that the market's first effort successfully brought people together.

"In my opinion, the season went well," she said. "I enjoyed the market."

She gathered input from others and passed along those ideas for improvement to board members.

Some vendors have suggested the market move to every Saturday, instead of the first and third Fridays.

Others have suggested the market would benefit from wireless connectivity and a restroom and access to running water at every market. Additional services and activities, such as enlisting food and beer trucks, promoting bands, and hosting rides or other activities, would help draw more of a crowd, she said.

Vendors suggested charging a booth fee or a percentage of sales, but not both. Emphasizing the fees' usage would also help.

Community participation was good but could improve, McKeever said. Increased marketing can certainly help spread the word, she said.

The Farmers Market provided a platform for local businesses to get the word out about their products. As the season winds down, McKeever still plans to make her jams and jellies available through her Facebook page.

Vendor Lisa Florey, who creates specialty leather jewelry and purses, said she enjoyed showing her unique items at the forum.

"It was a good season, and I am glad I was part of that neat group of people," she said.

Florey has participated in other local forums, such as the Neosho Handmade Holiday Market, to gain customers. As the outdoor venues come to a close, Florey is utilizing those platforms to gear up for the Christmas season with new items. Her Gypsy Leatherworks items are available through her Facebook page or her Etsy shop.

Pineville Farmers Market

In Pineville, city clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the town's inaugural Farmers Market season went well and was a good learning experience. The city of Pineville hosted the Farmers Market on the square after a local farmer asked for the forum. The city's Farmers Markets were held on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with Tuesdays being the busiest.

People were in town, shopping and conducting business, she said. Though Saturdays were requested by several prospective customers, that day did not prove to be very productive, Ziemianin said.

The rain did dampen their efforts somewhat, but overall, the community patronized the forum.

"The community liked it and supported it," Ziemianin said.

Two farmers, in particular, sold quite a bit of produce, she added.

Organizers have received various feedback and are strategizing for next year. Ziemianin said the city will continue to host the Tuesday forums but will change the Saturday market to a Friday night. The city already hosts a movie season with free movies throughout the warmer months. "We will have the Farmers Market before the movie," she said. "We start early anyway. We play music and sell concessions. We will just incorporate the Farmers Market with the movie nights."

City officials also hope to recruit more vendors and promote the Farmers Market ahead of time. The effort on Friday nights will be a double bang for the buck, so to speak.

"We are going to regroup and start fresh," Ziemianin said.

Vendors who are interested in participating in the Pineville Farmers Market are encouraged to contact city hall at 417-223-4368. Those interested in vending at the Powell Farmers Market may email phpsmarket@gmail.com.

General News on 11/14/2019